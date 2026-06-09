Britney Spears Nearly Suffers Wardrobe Mishap While Dancing in Skimpy Dress as She Works on Her 'Recovery' Post-DUI: Watch

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Britney Spears put her figure on display in a new dancing video. On Monday, June 8, the singer uploaded an Instagram clip where she twirled around in a sparkly, silver sleeveless dress that featured cutouts and a plunging neckline that exposed her bra.

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Source: @britneyspears/instagram Britney Spears danced around in a short sparkly dress in a new Instagram post.

The blonde beauty, 44, paired the skimpy frock — which was almost too short — with a black choker necklace and black heels. Spears danced around and flipped her hair as usual while grooving to Afro Soul Music's "I Can't Escape You." Hours later, she shared another post in which she sat in the passenger seat of a car as a man drove her around. The mom-of-two made faces while recording herself before she asked the driver what day it was in a British accent. "Monday Moods 🙄🙄🙄📕," Spears captioned the second post.

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Inside Britney Spears' DUI Drama

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) Source: @britneyspears/instagram The music artist was arrested in March after showing signs of impairment while driving.

As OK! reported, the Woman in Me author is focused on bettering herself after she was arrested for a DUI in March, which sparked a short stay in rehab since she was found with pills and empty wine bottles in her car. In the end, she was hit with a lesser charge of a wet reckless. She was sentenced to 12 months probation and one day of jail, which was credited as time served. Spears also agreed to see a psychologist every week and a psychiatrist twice a month.

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Source: @britneyspears/instagram The pop star went to rehab after her DUI arrest.

"Through her plea today, Britney has accepted responsibility for her conduct. She has taken significant steps to implement positive change which is clearly reflected in the Ventura County District Attorney’s decision to reduce the charge in this case and dismiss the DUI," her attorney stated at the time. "Britney appreciates this discretion and is also grateful for the outpouring of support she has received."

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The Pop Star Is Spending Time With Her Sons

Source: @britneyspears/instagram The star is 'working on rebuilding her relationship with her sons.'

A source revealed the "Toxic" vocalist reconnected with her two sons, Jayden James, 19, and Sean Preston Federline, 20, after the drama, as she was "mortified" by the arrest. "Recovery has been a difficult journey," an insider spilled to a news outlet. "She's been working on rebuilding her relationship with her sons and is leaning on her support system trying to stay positive."

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Source: @britneyspears/instagram A source said the star is focused on her 'recovery.'