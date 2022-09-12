OK Magazine
Britney Spears Subtly Shades Estranged Teenage Sons With Sultry Dancing Video

Sep. 12 2022, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Britney Spears has never been one to hold back about how she really feels. Following her very public estrangement from her teenage sons with ex Kevin Federline, Sean Preston and Jayden James, the pop princess is choosing to stay true to herself and continue with her NSFW posts despite the disapproval of those closest to her.

"Feeling myself with Justin Bieber … offended 🤷🏼‍♀️?? Don’t watch me 😝 !!!," Spears penned alongside a Monday, September 12, Instagram video of herself dancing to one of her fellow chart topper's hits.

BRITNEY SPEARS' HUBBY SAM ASGHARI DEFENDS HER RISQUÉ PHOTOS AFTER KEVIN FEDERLINE CLAIMS THE SNAPS EMBARRASS THEIR SONS

The subtle shade comes as the "Toxic" singer recently described how she felt after her young boys cut off contact with her after their father claimed they were "embarrassed" by her racy social media behavior. "I used to have my kids at one point, way more than Kevin, but people don't remember that part because they always focus on the negative," she shared in a soundbite via Instagram.

"From when they were six to nine years old I had them 70 percent of the time," she noted. "And of course since they've been gone, I've felt like a huge part of me has died."

"Literally, I have no purpose anymore. They were my joy. They were my everything," she candidly continued. "I look forward to seeing them. That was what I live for. And then all of a sudden, they were gone and it's like my heart just stopped beating. I don't understand how it's so easy for them to cut me off like that. I just don't understand it."

BRITNEY SPEARS' SON DEFENDS GRANDFATHER JAMIE SPEARS' ROLE IN POP STAR'S CONTROVERSIAL CONSERVATORSHIP: 'HE WAS JUST TRYING TO BE A FATHER'

In a recent interview, 16-year-old Jayden defended his grandfather Jamie Spears, who kept his mother under conservatorship for nearly 13-years.

"At first, he was just trying to be like any father letting her pursue her daughter's dream of becoming a superstar but I did think maybe the conservatorship went on too long," Jayden explained. "Probably why my mom was very angry about the whole situation that she was working for too long and I personally think she was. She should have taken a break and relaxed."

"I love him, with all my heart," Jayden further noted of his grandfather. "He was just trying to be a father."

