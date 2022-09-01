Undressed To Impress? Britney Spears Flaunts Figure In Practically Naked Video

Gimme More! Britney Spears has made Twitter her Circus, as she posted a video parading around with little-to-no clothing on.

The Princess of Pop took to social media on Tuesday, August 31, with a practically naked video dancing to "Water Runs Dry" by Boyz II Men.

The frisky footage comes just days after Spears' first song release in over six years. The singer's sweet duet with Elton John titled "Hold Me Closer" was released to the public on Friday, August 26.