Kevin Federline Insists He Still Feels Bad For Ex Britney Spears Despite Nasty Public Feud

As the clip of the interview touched on Spears breaking away from her father's control and the near-14-year-long conservatorship that controlled her life, the former pro dancer continued, "I still feel bad for her."

KEVIN FEDERLINE SPILLED THE BEANS ON BRITNEY SPEARS' RELATIONSHIP WITH SONS BECAUSE THEY ARE CONCERNED FOR HER MENTAL HEALTH, SOURCE CLAIMS

Also touching on their former relationship, as the coparents were married from 2004 until 2007, K-Fed admitted their whirlwind romance was "amazing until it wasn't."