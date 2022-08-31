Kevin Federline Insists He Still Feels Bad For Ex Britney Spears Despite Nasty Public Feud
Kevin Federline is not holding back from dishing on ex-wife Britney Spears.
"I was mortified for her. I really was," Federline said in the teaser of his upcoming tell-all interview, which comes after he already caused a nasty feud between him and the mother of his children.
As the clip of the interview touched on Spears breaking away from her father's control and the near-14-year-long conservatorship that controlled her life, the former pro dancer continued, "I still feel bad for her."
KEVIN FEDERLINE SPILLED THE BEANS ON BRITNEY SPEARS' RELATIONSHIP WITH SONS BECAUSE THEY ARE CONCERNED FOR HER MENTAL HEALTH, SOURCE CLAIMS
Also touching on their former relationship, as the coparents were married from 2004 until 2007, K-Fed admitted their whirlwind romance was "amazing until it wasn't."
As for Federline's comments about their children's relationship with Spears, he discussed Sean, 16, and 15-year-old Jayden's decision to "snub" their mother. "It's been a few months since they've actually seen her," the father-of-two said before teasing more bombshells would be dropped in the televised interview with 60 Minutes Australia.
At some point in the clip, Federline could also be heard sighing and saying, "It's one of the toughest questions."
Federline's controversial interview is bound to receive a heap of backlash considering the reaction to the shocking one he gave earlier this month to ITV news, in which he shamed Spears' parenting skills.
"The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now," Federline spilled at the time. "It's been a few months since they've seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding."
Following the revelation, Federline released several private videos showing the "Oops! … I Did It Again" singer in heated arguments with their sons, though she was seemingly unaware she was being filmed in those moments.
KEVIN FEDERLINE EXPOSES BRITNEY SPEARS ALLEGEDLY SHOUTING AT SONS: 'THE LIES HAVE TO STOP'
Though Federline deleted the videos, Spears' attorney was quick to slam his client's ex for publicly humiliating the princess of pop.
“Britney Spears is a brilliantly-talented, extremely-hardworking icon, who is rightfully beloved and respected by millions around the world," Mathew Rosengart began. "The same, unfortunately, cannot be said about Mr. Federline, who for reasons that are inexplicable, decided to give a gratuitous interview that has hurt the mother of his children."