Sam Asghari Gushes Over 'Icon' Britney Spears As Song With Elton John Gains Chart Success

The pop princess' partner was not the only person singing her praises. As OK! previously reported, the "Rocket Man" crooner himself spoke highly of Spears and her musical abilities after collaborating on the single.

"She sang fantastically," John said of the "Toxic" vocalist's musical chops. "I said, 'She was brilliant when she started so I think she can.' And she did it, and I was so thrilled with what she did."