Sam Asghari Gushes Over 'Icon' Britney Spears As Song With Elton John Gains Chart Success
Sam Asghari is one proud husband. The actor took to his Instagram Stories on Monday, August 30, to praise his wife, Britney Spears, for her new hit with Elton John, "Hold Me Closer."
"2 icons 1 hit!" Asghari penned alongside a screenshot of the Spotify chart, which showed the song debuting at number one in the United States.
The pop princess' partner was not the only person singing her praises. As OK! previously reported, the "Rocket Man" crooner himself spoke highly of Spears and her musical abilities after collaborating on the single.
"She sang fantastically," John said of the "Toxic" vocalist's musical chops. "I said, 'She was brilliant when she started so I think she can.' And she did it, and I was so thrilled with what she did."
"It’s hard when you’re young. Britney was broken. I was broken when I got sober. I was in a terrible place," he explained of the blonde beauty's struggles in the industry. "I’ve been through that broken feeling and it’s horrible. And luckily enough, I’ve been sober for 32 years and it’s the happiest I’ve ever been."
"She just put out incredibly brilliant records," the "Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters" singer said of Spears' career. "She sang and danced so beautifully."
The encouraging nod from the rocker comes as the Crossroads actress spoke candidly about the "madness" she experienced during her 13-year-long conservatorship. "It was pure abuse," she recalled of the situation, insisting her behavior wasn't out of the ordinary. "The extent of my madness was playing chase with paparazzi."
"It was really tricky," she said of being under the watchful eye of her father, Jamie Spears, for so long. "I had to play this role like everything was okay all the time."
Spears went on to describe how she eventually became numb to what was going on around her. "I was like a robot," she dished of losing her passion for performing during her Las Vegas residency. "I didn’t give a f**k anymore."