Britney Spears Admits Writing Her Memoir Was 'So Hard' After Reliving Her Traumatic Past

On Wednesday, October 18, Spears briefly opened up about what it was like channeling her emotions into her upcoming memoir The Woman In Me, which finally hits shelves on Tuesday, October 24.

"Been so busy lately and there are so many hard things to read in the news about my book!!! Writing the book was so hard 😞!!!" Spears admitted in the caption of an Instagram post, which featured a random graphic of a woman's chest with a large key beneath their skin, as well as a video of her adorable new dog, Snow.