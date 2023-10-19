Britney Spears Admits Writing Her Memoir Was 'So Hard' After Reliving Her Traumatic Past
Writing a memoir was not all fun and games for Britney Spears.
For the Princess of Pop, retelling her life story meant reliving her traumatic past — which was unimaginably difficult for the 41-year-old after decades of mental health struggles and a 13-year abusive conservatorship she wasn't freed from until November 2021.
On Wednesday, October 18, Spears briefly opened up about what it was like channeling her emotions into her upcoming memoir The Woman In Me, which finally hits shelves on Tuesday, October 24.
"Been so busy lately and there are so many hard things to read in the news about my book!!! Writing the book was so hard 😞!!!" Spears admitted in the caption of an Instagram post, which featured a random graphic of a woman's chest with a large key beneath their skin, as well as a video of her adorable new dog, Snow.
"Then I woke up this morning and said it’s all relative nothing really matters at this point 🤷🏼♀️!!!" the "Toxic" singer reminded herself of details from her past that date back more than 20 years.
"As long as Snow has her Noonie the world is a better place 🌷🌷🌷!!! Psss swipe to see the killer dog 🐶 !!!" Spears concluded of her precious pup.
While the book won't fully release until October 24, a few shocking revelations have already been unveiled.
One painful part of Spears' past she described in her memoir involves the time she had an abortion after getting pregnant with her then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake's baby, as OK! previously reported.
"I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” Spears admitted in a released excerpt from the tell-all transcript.
"But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy," she continued of Timberlake — whom she dated from 1999-2002. "He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."
"I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father," Spears detailed of the difficult choice.
The couple called it quits on their romance after tons of online rumors accused Spears of cheating on Timberlake — which she now confessed to in her memoir more than 20 years later, while additionally claiming her ex-boyfriend had also been unfaithful while they were dating.
Nowadays, Spears shares two sons — Jayden James, 17, and Sean Preston, 18 — with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 45, while Timberlake, 42, shares sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2, with his wife, Jessica Biel, 41.