Britney Spears Sarcastically Shades Haters After Posting 'Fake' Knife Dancing Video Again: 'Don’t Worry'
Britney Spears won't let the haters stop her from dancing.
On Tuesday, October 17, the pop star sarcastically shaded her critics by resurfacing her viral knife dancing video and mocking backlash she received a few weeks ago.
"Come over don’t worry I have such a warm inviting loving home with these FAKE knives 🔪 !!!" Spears captioned the post alongside a clip of herself dancing with the two large blades.
The 41-year-old was wearing the same outfit as the video uploaded to her Instagram on Monday, September 25, which featured the singer in a skimpy orange polka dot crop top, white bikini bottoms and a black choker necklace.
It was the original video that prompted a welfare check at Spears' home on Wednesday night, September 27, after police received numerous calls expressing concern for the "Circus" singer's well-being, as well as the safety of her dogs — who seemed startled from the clanging together of the knives during the award-winning artist's dance routine.
After officers visited Spears' home and confirmed both she and her animals were OK, the "Toxic" hitmaker once again took to Instagram begging her followers to stop asking police to come check on her.
"I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in L.A. These are not real knives," Spears wrote on Thursday, September 28, alongside a new video of herself dancing around with the two same knives — though this time, she did an outfit change into a white long-sleeved top and pink string bikini bottoms.
Despite Spears' plea for no more welfare checks, a source later spoke out to reveal the continuous police check-ins are only coming from a place of love and worry, especially after her split from estranged husband Sam Asghari, as OK! previously reported.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"The wellness check that was recently conducted on her probably won’t be a onetime thing. The police and her friends obviously are there to make sure she’s OK, even if that means more wellness checks," an insider explained at the time, noting Spears "appears to be unraveling again."
"She’s not doing well since her marriage ended. She may insist she’s OK, but those around her are extremely worried," the confidante concluded.
Constant concern surrounding Spears' mental state continues as the "Gimme More" vocalist prepares for the release of her highly anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me, which hits shelves on Tuesday, October 24.
Leaks of the tell-all transcript has already dropped several bombshells about Spears' former relationship with Justin Timberlake — including a shocking revelation that she had an abortion after getting pregnant and accusations that her ex-boyfriend cheated on her with another celebrity.