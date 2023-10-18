Britney Spears Sarcastically Shades Haters After Posting 'Fake' Knife Dancing Video Again: 'Don’t Worry'

"Come over don’t worry I have such a warm inviting loving home with these FAKE knives 🔪 !!!" Spears captioned the post alongside a clip of herself dancing with the two large blades.

The 41-year-old was wearing the same outfit as the video uploaded to her Instagram on Monday, September 25, which featured the singer in a skimpy orange polka dot crop top, white bikini bottoms and a black choker necklace.