Jason and Brittany Aldean Offered Savannah Chrisley and Her Siblings Their Turks and Caicos Home for Thanksgiving Amid Parents' Prison Sentence

By:

Dec. 6 2023, Published 2:05 p.m. ET

Savannah Chrisley could not be more thankful for Jason and Brittany Aldean.

During the Chrisley Knows Best alum's Tuesday, December 5, episode of her "Unlocked" podcast, the former beauty queen, 26, revealed the country music couple have been incredibly supportive of her and her siblings as they navigate life with their parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, behind bars.

Savannah Chrisley gushed over Jason and Brittany Aldean.

"Jason has been just so great to Grayson [Chrisley]," Chrisley explained of the "Dirt Road Anthem" singer, 46, and his close relationship to her younger brother, 17. "He's checked in on him and has just been a good solid force."

The Special Forces: World's Toughest Test star had nothing but glowing things to say about the former American Idol contestant, 35, claiming she's "one of the greatest people on earth" and that she's been "absolutely amazing to me and my family."

Savannah Chrisley said Jason and Brittany Aldean offered their Turks and Caicos home to her and her siblings.

"Brittany has been just unwavering love and support from the very beginning, both of them," Chrisley, who also has custody of her niece, Chloe Chrisley, 11 said of the mother-of-two.

The controversial pair have been so generous to the family that they even offered them their Turks and Caicos residence after learning that Chrisley and her siblings didn't have any Thanksgiving plans without their parents — who surrendered to their respective sentences in January.

Todd and Julie Chrisley surrendered to their respective sentences in January.

Savannah Chrisley

"She goes, 'Well, no, go to our house in Turks, '" Chrisley recalled. "So, she and her husband graciously opened up their home to us, and it just reminded me what awesome people I have in my life and people that just love on us and they see tough times."

The podcast host got emotional while talking about how thankful she was for the Aldeans and other people who supported her during this challenging time in her life. "To see the people around me that have loved us and cared about us, it made me realize that family isn't just blood," Chrisley said.

Savannah Chrisley said Jason Aldean has been a 'solid force' for younger brother Grayson Chrisley.

"You can have a family that you weren't born into. And for me, those are friends. Those are friends who show up like family show up. And for that, I'm so grateful," she said.

Chrisley has endured her fair share of turbulent situations over the past year with her parents being gone, as well as the passing of her former fiancé, Nic Kerdiles, in a motorcycle accident.

"Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today… I miss and love you. I’ll forever save our last messages of 'I love you,'" Chrisley penned alongside snaps of her former partner on Instagram.

