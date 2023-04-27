'VPR' Stars Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Troll Cheating Tom Sandoval for Raquel Leviss Lies: 'God, He's Good'
Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright couldn't contain themselves while watching ex-pal Tom Sandoval lie about his affair with Raquel Leviss during a new episode of Vanderpump Rules.
During Peacock's Watch This feature, the couple is seen losing their minds over Sandoval lying to a VPR producer about hooking up with the former pageant queen.
“No. Nothing has happened between Raquel and I, like, nothing,” the cheating reality star insisted in a confessional on the Wednesday night, April 26, episode. “Like, it wouldn’t happen between, you know … like me and Katie [Maloney].”
While watching Sandoval blatantly lie about cheating on his girlfriend-of-nine-years Ariana Madix, Cartwright exclaimed: “Oh, he can’t even say it without a smile on his face!”
Her husband chimed in: “He can’t even say it!”
With their mouths agape, the reality star couple continued to observe Sandoval's smirk.
"He is smiling. He cannot help but smile. Like, little devilish grin is what that was,” Cartwright continued, before Taylor chimed in, “God, he’s good.”
This wasn't the first time Cartwright and Taylor — who wed in 2019 and departed the show in 2020 — have shared their thoughts on Sandoval and Leviss' affair drama, dubbed "Scandoval."
Back in March, Taylor spilled during his appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that Sandoval cheated on Madix multiple times before he and Leviss sparked their secret romance, which began in the summer of 2022.
- Brandi Glanville Slams the Cast of 'Vanderpump Rules' for Being Hypocrites Amid 'Scandoval': 'All of Those People on That Show Have Cheated'
- Tom Sandoval Rips 'VPR' Costars Peter Madrigal & Dayna Kathan for Claiming Raquel Leviss Was at a 'Spa,' Confirms She is Staying at a 'Mental Facility'
- Ariana Madix's New Man Promises To 'Take Care' Of Her After Scandoval
“I told you I was there. Not only in the Miami situation — and that was week one of their relationship by the way — but yeah, there’s been other times," Taylor confirmed, leading his wife to ask him to elaborate further.
“It doesn’t matter if he did it one or 10 times, he did it," Taylor simply responded.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Scandoval hit headlines in March after Madix dumped Sandoval, having found a sexually explicit video of Leviss on his phone.
In light of the drama that took on a life of its own, Sandoval sat down for an interview to share his side of the story, claiming he actually dumped Madix on Valentine's Day but she refused to accept they were over.
Page Six reported on the couple's reaction to the latest episode of VPR.