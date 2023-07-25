Jax Taylor Dishes on the 'Vanderpump Rules' Emmy Nominations: 'I'm Very Happy for Them'
Jax Taylor is in the prime of his life!
The Vanderpump Rules alum is now a longtime husband to wife Brittany Cartwright, a proud dad to son Cruz, 2, and an in-demand businessman working with the hair growth company XYON to create new products.
While making time in his busy schedule, Taylor opens up exclusively to OK! what his former show's recent Emmy nominations mean to him and fellow OG's Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, why this current chapter is the best time in his life, and what inspired him to partner with the haircare company.
"I'm very happy [for] the show to be nominated as it should," the former SUR bartender explains of the accolades for Season 10. "But I put my blood, sweat, and tears into that show. So did Kristen and Stassi. I want to make sure that everybody's aware of that."
"I put a decade of my life into that show to get it where it is today," Taylor notes of launching the series in 2013 before departing in 2020. "I'm very proud of the cast and I'm very happy for them. But, you know, I just hope they all remember the foundation of it and what got them there."
The 44-year-old is especially happy for Ariana Madix for dumping Tom Sandoval after nine years due to his months-long affair with Raquel Leviss. "I have to look at the silver lining with this," he says of Scandoval. "A lot of good has come out of this. I know there's a lot of bad. But she's doing so well right now. I'm just so happy for her. She needs to get that ten years back. She was literally in a hole for ten years."
Now, the reality star is looking forward and focusing on family. "I'm such in a good place right now that I'm just happy for everybody," Taylor gushes. "It took me a long time to get here, but it's finally taken me 44 years to realize — I think I'm in a good place where when I go to bed happy at night, I'm not restless. I know that I did the right thing. I know I'm doing the right thing by my wife and child, and it feels really good. It's almost like a drug the better I do each day."
With this newfound confidence, Taylor wants to help other men suffering from hair loss as each year goes by by collaborating with XYON.
"I want to be honest about everything," he says."If I'm doing plastic surgery, I will say I'm doing plastic surgery. If I'm doing something for hair loss, I will say I'm doing something for hair loss. I think it's very important just to be honest, because everybody is going through this and I want to help."