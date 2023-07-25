Jax Taylor Dishes on the 'Vanderpump Rules' Emmy Nominations: 'I'm Very Happy for Them'

"I put a decade of my life into that show to get it where it is today," Taylor notes of launching the series in 2013 before departing in 2020. "I'm very proud of the cast and I'm very happy for them. But, you know, I just hope they all remember the foundation of it and what got them there."

The 44-year-old is especially happy for Ariana Madix for dumping Tom Sandoval after nine years due to his months-long affair with Raquel Leviss. "I have to look at the silver lining with this," he says of Scandoval. "A lot of good has come out of this. I know there's a lot of bad. But she's doing so well right now. I'm just so happy for her. She needs to get that ten years back. She was literally in a hole for ten years."