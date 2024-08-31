Brittany Cartwright Reveals 'Decision to File' for Divorce From Jax Taylor 'Wasn't Made Lightly or Quickly': 'It's Been Very Difficult'
Britney Cartwright is revealing why she finally filed for divorce from Jax Taylor.
On the Friday, August 30, episode of her and Taylor’s joint podcast, “When Reality Hits,” The Valley star, 35, insisted her decision to make the legal move “wasn’t made lightly or quickly.”
“It’s been a big week,” the Bravo celeb, who announced her separation from Taylor on the podcast in February, began.
“I unfortunately can’t speak to details since everything has been heavily documented on the show since we happen to be filming right now. You will see how everything plays out once the show airs, but I will say this: This season has been the most difficult season I have ever had to film,” Cartwright explained.
The mother-of-one, who shares son Cruz, 3, with the Vanderpump Rules alum, explained the emotional toll the split had on her.
“I never imagined I’d go through something so personal and painful while having the world watch. I’m not saying this for anyone to feel badly, but I know that this is the life I chose and I’m so fortunate in many ways. I always want to be real with y’all,” she noted.
Cartwright added that the breakup was not “a publicity stunt" and thanked her fans for their support during this hard time.
“It’s taken me many, many years to get to this point where I gained enough courage and strength to do what’s best for me, get myself out of a toxic relationship and ultimately see my worth,” she shared. “It’s been very difficult, but I’m stronger than ever … my motivation is my son, my Cruzie, who deserves a happy and healthy mommy. Moving forward, Jax and I will be doing the podcast separately.”
As OK! previously reported, Cartwright cited “irreconcilable differences” in her Tuesday, August 27, divorce filing.
The reality TV star listed the couple’s date of separation as January 24 and is seeking primary legal and physical custody of Cruz. The Kentucky native noted that she would like Taylor to have visitation rights to their son. Additionally, Cartwright requested neither of them to be awarded spousal support.
As for how Taylor is doing since the split, a source claimed he is "feeling mixed emotions."
They shared that the 45-year-old "knows this is ultimately the right decision but is sad that things ended up the way they have," seemingly referencing how Taylor was served with divorce papers on camera.
"It’s been an emotional month for him and he’s trying to stay strong for his son,” they explained.