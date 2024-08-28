Brittany Cartwright Serves Jax Taylor With Divorce Papers on Camera While Filming 'The Valley'

One day later, it was also revealed Cartwright had Taylor served papers on camera while filming for the second season of their hit show.

According to reports, both Cartwright and Taylor filmed yesterday, though they did not film together. While taping his part of the show, Taylor was officially served the divorce papers at the bar he owns.

Multiple sources confirmed Cartwright decided to file because her ex had done “too many things” that kept them from getting back together. They also noted the 45-year-old reality star is getting “ticked off” by the fact that Cartwright is being praised for filing for divorce as he allegedly thinks she has her “own dark side.”

Insiders also confirmed the drama will play out on the second season of the show, referring to it as a “heavy one.”