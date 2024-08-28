or
Brittany Cartwright Serves Jax Taylor With Divorce Papers on Camera While Filming 'The Valley'

Jax Taylor was served with divorce papers on camera while taping for 'The Valley.'

By:

Aug. 28 2024, Published 5:03 p.m. ET

On August 27, it was confirmed The Valley star Brittany Cartwright filed for divorce from Jax Taylor after five years of marriage.

One day later, it was also revealed Cartwright had Taylor served papers on camera while filming for the second season of their hit show.

Jax Taylor recently completed a stay at an inpatient mental health treatment facility.

According to reports, both Cartwright and Taylor filmed yesterday, though they did not film together. While taping his part of the show, Taylor was officially served the divorce papers at the bar he owns.

Multiple sources confirmed Cartwright decided to file because her ex had done “too many things” that kept them from getting back together. They also noted the 45-year-old reality star is getting “ticked off” by the fact that Cartwright is being praised for filing for divorce as he allegedly thinks she has her “own dark side.”

Insiders also confirmed the drama will play out on the second season of the show, referring to it as a “heavy one.”

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have one son named Cruz.

While neither Cartwright nor Taylor have commented on this report, the mother-of-one did take to Instagram to share she was “getting her sparkle back” following their split.

In the comment section, the Vanderpump Rules alum was showered with words of love and support from The Valley castmates Nia Sanchez and Scheana Shay.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were married for five years.

On the day of the divorce filing, Cartwright was also photographed outside her residence getting alcohol delivered.

Fans who watched The Valley’s first season were witness to some of the problems Taylor and Cartwright had in their marriage. While Taylor complained about Cartwright’s drinking, she kept insisting she wanted another baby. The pair came to blows, with one heated argument playing out in front of their friends.

On February 29, Cartwright confirmed the news the pair had separated on their “When Reality Hits” podcast. She also clarified she had moved out of the home they shared for the sake of her mental health.

Brittany Cartwright filed for divorce from Jax Taylor due to irreconcilable differences.

On July 30, Taylor ended up going into an inpatient mental health treatment facility. He has since left the facility. While some rumors flew he was going to be fired from The Valley, that turned out not to be the case, as he is currently filming for the show again. Throughout production, things have reportedly been so bad between Cartwright and Taylor that they cannot even be in the same room.

TMZ reported Taylor was served on camera.

