'Weary' Brittany Cartwright Makes Ex Jax Taylor Take Drug Tests Weekly Amid Sobriety Claims

Photo of Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor.
Source: MEGA

Brittany Cartwright filed for divorce from Jax Taylor in August 2024.

By:

March 13 2025, Updated 10:54 a.m. ET

Brittany Cartwright is skeptical of estranged husband Jax Taylor’s sobriety.

On a recent episode of the “When Reality Hits” podcast, the mother-of-one, 36, revealed she routinely drug tests the father of her son amid his claims that he has stopped using drugs and alcohol.

brittany cartwright ex jax taylor drug tests weekly sobriety claims
Source: MEGA

Brittany Cartwright claimed ex Jax Taylor 'failed drug tests' both times he was in rehab.

Cartwright began the conversation by sharing that although Taylor went to rehab twice, he “failed drug tests” at the facilities. The Vanderpump Rules alum also noted that while Taylor went to rehab the first time for the full 30 days, he cut his second visit short, attending for only 17.

"Failed drug tests at both places, let’s make that clear,” Cartwright told pal and The Valley costar Kristen Doute. “But still left early [the second time], thought he had had enough. So that’s why I’m very weary of it all."

“Like I said, nobody wants him to be better than I do, but we went through this the first time,” she added. “Thirty days, he was sober, got right out and started drinking again.”

Cartwright and Doute both said they don’t believe Taylor spent enough time in the medical center to actually be “clean.”

brittany cartwright ex jax taylor drug tests weekly sobriety claims
Source: MEGA

'Even if he is sober, his actions have not changed,' Brittany Cartwright said of ex Jax Taylor.

“Especially if he’s admitted he’s been addicted to [cocaine] for 20 years,” the brunette beauty continued, referencing how the former male model confessed to substance abuse on a recent episode of “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast.

Cartwright shared how she keeps Taylor, 45 — who claimed to be 100 days sober via Instagram — accountable by drug testing him every Monday.

“I am drug testing him myself for the safety of my son. I’m going to continue doing that for a while,” she explained, referring to Cruz, 3.

“It’s just so hard because even if he is sober, his actions have not changed,” Cartwright stated, sharing her former lover is still “so angry” despite allegedly kicking the drugs and alcohol. “I think that that’s the hardest thing for me.”

She noted that another reason she is not convinced by Taylor’s sobriety is because he’s told her he knows “exactly how long it takes” for drugs to get out of his system to pass a test.

“He’s acting like he can control it, but it’s not even just with me anymore,” Cartwright continued. “I get DMs almost every single week from a different girl sending me disgusting messages that he is sending to them. Who in their right mind would ever wanna see that stuff?”

brittany cartwright ex jax taylor drug tests weekly sobriety claims
Source: MEGA

'I am drug testing him myself for the safety of my son,' Brittany Cartwright said of Jax Taylor, with whom she shares son Cruz.

The Kentucky native — who filed for divorce from Taylor in August 2024 — said she is trying to move on from their split but “getting dragged into all these situations” with her ex and other women makes it difficult.

“I don’t want to read this nasty stuff that you’re saying, these threats that you’re saying, these nasty, like, sexual messages,” she explained. “Like, how in the world does he think that makes me feel?

Source: @mrjaxtaylor/Instagram

“As soon as he’s done love-bombing them and he throws them away, they come into my DMs and it’s so crazy,” she expressed. “Like, I get it, but Jax also has to stop doing that, like, you’re 45 years old!”

