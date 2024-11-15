Jax Taylor Claims He 'Blindsided' Brittany Cartwright by 'Initiating' Their Divorce: 'It Needed to Happen'
Jax Taylor talked about his side of the story amid his divorce from Brittany Cartwright.
On Thursday, November 14, the House of Villains star opened up about his split from Cartwright on Bravo’s “Hot Mic” podcast, revealing that he was the one who wanted to split up.
“The second weekend of rehab, I emailed Brittany and said, ‘I'm getting a mediator,’” he shared, referring to his 30-day treatment in an inpatient mental health facility.
“People don't realize that I'm the one that initiated this. So when I emailed her, and I got a mediator, and I put that, I emailed Brittany, she was like, ‘Oh, no, I'm getting a divorce lawyer.’ And I was like, ‘Okay, whatever,'" he continued. “It needed to happen.”
Taylor admitted that “it didn’t matter” how Cartwright, 35, would react, as long as he could move forward with ending their marriage.
“I just think that I blindsided her a little bit. I think she really, really wanted me to work on the marriage. I think that was her goal. And I just was so checked out. By that time, I was just really checked out. I just couldn't come back anymore,” he said.
The Valley star, 45, made it clear that reconciliation with his ex-wife is not an option for him.
“I'm very happy right now,” he explained. “I just know myself, even if we did go back, I would just always be, you know, the things that happened, it would just take one argument for us to go back to the old ways. I just think Brittany and I have changed over the years. I think I've changed over the years. I think I did a lot of negative things that really just tarnished our relationship, which is sad.”
“I'm just not there anymore,” he continued. “Like I said, I love her. She's the mother of my child. I will always be there for her for the rest of my life. I just don't think I can love her like she needs to be loved.”
The pair announced their split in February 2024, leading Cartwright to file for divorce six months later in August.
The God Bless the Broken Road actress cited “irreconcilable differences” and requested full legal and physical custody of their son, Cruz, born in 2021.
According to court documents, Taylor agreed to grant Cartwright full custody of Cruz.
Just days before Taylor’s podcast appearance, Cartwright touched upon her ex-husband’s recent treatment for bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress and narcissistic personality disorder.
“I don’t feel like he changed at all in those 30 days. And the reason, I’m sure it’ll be on the show as well, but, you know, a lot of rage texting and stuff was still going on the entire time that he was in rehab,” she said on the show.
“So, for me, I was just noticing like, this is just going to be constant,” Cartwright continued. “Like, if you’re in therapy seven hours a day, and you’re still finding time to call me names and cuss me out? And send me rage texts? Then you’re obviously not ever gonna change.”
