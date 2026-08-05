REALITY TV NEWS Brittany Cartwright Fires Back After Jax Taylor Confirms Relationship With Lori Krebs: 'They Have to Be Miserable' Source: MEGA Brittany Cartwright reacted after estranged husband Jax Taylor confirmed he was in a relationship with Lori Krebs. OK! Staff Aug. 5 2026, Published 10:21 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Brittany Cartwright fired back after estranged husband Jax Taylor confirmed he was in a new relationship with their former publicist, Lori Krebs. "I never wish bad for anybody but they have to be absolutely miserable," the former Vanderpump Rules star told People in a video published on August 4. She added, "And I hope they are." Cartwright's comments came less than two weeks after reports surfaced that Taylor was dating Krebs.

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Source: MEGA Brittany Cartwright shared her candid thoughts after Jax Taylor confirmed he was taken amid reports linking him to Lori Krebs.

The reality star also aimed at Krebs during the discussion. "My honest opinion is that my ex needs a mommy," Cartwright said. She continued, "I've never seen another publicist want to be the center of attention like she did."

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Jax Taylor Confirmed He Was Taken

Source: MEGA ; @lorikpublicrelations/Instagram Jax Taylor appeared to confirm his relationship status after responding to a fan who suggested he should join 'The Bachelor.'

Cartwright's interview came shortly after Taylor addressed his relationship status on social media. On July 29, a fan commented on one of his Instagram posts, suggesting he should appear on The Bachelor. However, Taylor quickly responded with a brief reply. "No thanks I’m taken," he said. Although he did not identify his partner by name, E! News had previously reported that Taylor was dating Krebs. The outlet also cited a source who said there had been no overlap between their relationship and Taylor's split from Cartwright. According to the insider, Taylor and Krebs began dating only after "they had already been separated" from their respective partners, adding that "there was never a years-long secret affair" and that "their relationship changed only in the last several months." TMZ also published photos from July showing Taylor and Krebs together at Hotel Mousai in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. They were seen with their arms around each other in a pool and later having dinner.

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Brittany Cartwright Previously Planned to Speak Out

Source: MEGA Brittany Cartwright previously said she would share her side of the story when she felt ready during an episode of her podcast 'When Reality Hits.'

Before speaking with People, Cartwright had briefly addressed the situation on the July 17 episode of her podcast "When Reality Hits." "All I’m going to say about this at this moment is I will be speaking my truth—the truth—on this matter very soon whenever I’m ready," she said. She added, "As of right now, I am focusing on me and the most important thing in my life, which is my beautiful son." Cartwright and Taylor first met in 2015 while filming Vanderpump Rules. They married in 2019 and welcomed their son, Cruz Michael Cauchi, in April 2021. The couple announced their separation in February 2024, and Cartwright officially filed for divorce six months later in August 2024, after 5 years of marriage.

Source: MEGA Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor separated in 2024 after five years of marriage and shared one son, Cruz Michael Cauchi.