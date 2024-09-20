Brittany Cartwright Is 'Not Opposed to Dating' After Filing for Divorce From Ex Jax Taylor: 'I'm Keeping My Options Open'
Brittany Cartwright is ready to get back out there after filing for divorce from Jax Taylor in August.
During a new interview, the mother-of-one — who shares son Cruz, 3, with the Vanderpump Rules alum, 45 — confessed: “I would date again, I'm not opposed to dating, but I don’t want a boyfriend right now.”
Despite not wanting anything serious at the moment, she admitted, “I’m keeping my options open.”
The Valley cast member, 35, met Taylor in 2015, and the couple tied the knot in 2019. The ex-lovers have since welcomed their son in 2021 before announcing their separation in February 2024.
In addition to sharing her thoughts on jumping back into the dating pool, Cartwright reflected on how she is feeling amid the split.
“These last few months, I’ve been feeling OK, but there have been a lot of ups and downs. I’m just trying to stay positive and take one day at a time as it comes,” she stated. “I think a lot of people have been able to relate to my story about what it’s like to be in a toxic relationship.”
Cartwright noted that the viewers of The Valley will get an inside look into the end of her and Taylor’s marriage, as it was recorded for the show’s second season.
“People will see what I went through and how I needed to get out of the relationship I was in,” she explained. “These days I’m just having fun and focusing on my work projects that are good.”
The Kentucky native noted: “I’m working on myself because I need to heal. To be honest with you I thought it would be with Jax forever so this is a surprise for me. It is taking some time to heal and move on.”
As OK! previously reported, Cartwright also spoke about how she’s been "feeling great" after the breakup thanks to doing AirSculpt, which she said gave her “a revenge body.”
"I wanted to look good after everything I’ve been through this year. I want to look my very best. I wanted to get my sparkle back," she said of the minimally invasive fat removal procedure.
Despite the recovery time being “about six months,” Cartwright said it was easy to bounce back.
"I went to dinner that night. I didn’t feel bad. Didn’t need to lie down. It just felt like I had a really hard workout the day before because I was sore here and there," she revealed. "You need to wear pads for two days afterwards then you need to wear something. It looks like Spanx for six weeks to keep everything tight."
