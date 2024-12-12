Single Brittany Cartwright Goes Braless for Swanky Christmas Party: Photos
Brittany Cartwright is fully embracing the single life!
The Vanderpump Rules star stunned in a braless red corset dress with a plunging neckline and long sleeves as she posed by a Christmas tree at DIRECTV’s Christmas at Kathy [Hilton]’s party amid her ongoing divorce from Jax Taylor.
She captioned the snap: “Last night sleighed. ❤️.”
Of course, people quickly commented on Cartwright's look.
“You look BEAUTIFUL Britt!! ❤️❤️,” one fan gushed, while another wrote, “Revenge Dress: Christmas Edition 🤶🏼.”
“More red lip looks coming!! ❤️ loved this color on you 🥰,” a third commented.
“Yikes! JAX! You f----- up again. 😍😍😍,” a fourth added, referring to her ex.
The Instagram photo carousel, which also featured several beloved Bravolebrities, comes days after Cartwright finally set the record straight about her relationship status.
“I'm not dating anybody, I'm very single," she said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, December 5.
"Are you having any fun?" Andy Cohen asked, to which she answered, "A little bit."
As OK! previously reported, the former flames announced their breakup in February, while Cartwright listed their separation date as January 24, 2024, after five years of marriage.
In August, the mother-of-one filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences," and she requested full legal and physical custody of their son, Cruz, born in 2021, to which Taylor agreed to.
"Jax and Brittany have long resolved all matters related to custody of Cruz and will continue to work together privately for the best interest of their son," Taylor’s rep said in a statement in September via People.
Meanwhile, Taylor detailed why they couldn't make things work.
“The second weekend of rehab, I emailed Brittany and said, ‘I'm getting a mediator,’” The Valley star shared in November during the “Hot Mic” podcast. “People don't realize that I'm the one that initiated this. So when I emailed her, and I got a mediator, and I put that, I emailed Brittany, she was like, ‘Oh, no, I'm getting a divorce lawyer.’ And I was like, ‘Okay, whatever.’”
He added: “But I was like, ‘Why don't we just get a mediator? Like, why don't we save some money? We're not going after each other financially. There's no reason to spend all this money.’”
Taylor admitted that "it didn’t matter" how Cartwright, 35, would react, as he just wanted to move forward with ending their romance.
“I just think that I blindsided her a little bit. I think she really, really wanted me to work on the marriage. I think that was her goal. And I just was so checked out. By that time, I was just really checked out. I just couldn't come back anymore,” he said.
The 45-year-old star made it clear that getting back together with his ex-wife is off the table.
“I'm very happy right now,” he explained. “I just know myself, even if we did go back, I would just always be, you know, the things that happened, it would just take one argument for us to go back to the old ways. I just think Brittany and I have changed over the years. I think I've changed over the years. I think I did a lot of negative things that really just tarnished our relationship, which is sad.”
“I'm just not there anymore,” he continued. “Like I said, I love her. She's the mother of my child. I will always be there for her for the rest of my life. I just don't think I can love her like she needs to be loved.”