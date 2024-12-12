or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Brittany Cartwright
OK LogoNEWS

Single Brittany Cartwright Goes Braless for Swanky Christmas Party: Photos

brittany cartwrights fitness journey
Source: @brittany/Instagram

Brittany Cartwright shared photos of herself in a braless red dress, which were taken at DIRECTV’s Christmas at Kathy’s party.

By:

Dec. 12 2024, Published 7:52 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Brittany Cartwright is fully embracing the single life!

Article continues below advertisement

The Vanderpump Rules star stunned in a braless red corset dress with a plunging neckline and long sleeves as she posed by a Christmas tree at DIRECTV’s Christmas at Kathy [Hilton]’s party amid her ongoing divorce from Jax Taylor.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @brittany/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

She captioned the snap: “Last night sleighed. ❤️.”

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, people quickly commented on Cartwright's look.

“You look BEAUTIFUL Britt!! ❤️❤️,” one fan gushed, while another wrote, “Revenge Dress: Christmas Edition 🤶🏼.”

“More red lip looks coming!! ❤️ loved this color on you 🥰,” a third commented.

“Yikes! JAX! You f----- up again. 😍😍😍,” a fourth added, referring to her ex.

Article continues below advertisement
brittany cartwright reveals weight loss secrets
Source: @brittany/Instagram

The reality star said she is 'not dating anybody.'

Article continues below advertisement

The Instagram photo carousel, which also featured several beloved Bravolebrities, comes days after Cartwright finally set the record straight about her relationship status.

Article continues below advertisement

“I'm not dating anybody, I'm very single," she said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, December 5.

Article continues below advertisement

"Are you having any fun?" Andy Cohen asked, to which she answered, "A little bit."

Article continues below advertisement
vanderpump rules brittany cartwrights weight loss
Source: MEGA

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright tied the knot in 2019.

MORE ON:
Brittany Cartwright

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the former flames announced their breakup in February, while Cartwright listed their separation date as January 24, 2024, after five years of marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

In August, the mother-of-one filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences," and she requested full legal and physical custody of their son, Cruz, born in 2021, to which Taylor agreed to.

"Jax and Brittany have long resolved all matters related to custody of Cruz and will continue to work together privately for the best interest of their son," Taylor’s rep said in a statement in September via People.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Taylor detailed why they couldn't make things work.

“The second weekend of rehab, I emailed Brittany and said, ‘I'm getting a mediator,’” The Valley star shared in November during the “Hot Mic” podcast. “People don't realize that I'm the one that initiated this. So when I emailed her, and I got a mediator, and I put that, I emailed Brittany, she was like, ‘Oh, no, I'm getting a divorce lawyer.’ And I was like, ‘Okay, whatever.’”

Article continues below advertisement
how brittany cartwright achieved her transformation
Source: MEGA

The former pair share one son, Cruz, 3.

Article continues below advertisement

He added: “But I was like, ‘Why don't we just get a mediator? Like, why don't we save some money? We're not going after each other financially. There's no reason to spend all this money.’”

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor admitted that "it didn’t matter" how Cartwright, 35, would react, as he just wanted to move forward with ending their romance.

Article continues below advertisement

“I just think that I blindsided her a little bit. I think she really, really wanted me to work on the marriage. I think that was her goal. And I just was so checked out. By that time, I was just really checked out. I just couldn't come back anymore,” he said.

Article continues below advertisement
brittany cartwright dishes on diet and workouts
Source: MEGA

Jax Taylor 'initiated' his divorce from Brittany Cartwright.

Article continues below advertisement

The 45-year-old star made it clear that getting back together with his ex-wife is off the table.

“I'm very happy right now,” he explained. “I just know myself, even if we did go back, I would just always be, you know, the things that happened, it would just take one argument for us to go back to the old ways. I just think Brittany and I have changed over the years. I think I've changed over the years. I think I did a lot of negative things that really just tarnished our relationship, which is sad.”

“I'm just not there anymore,” he continued. “Like I said, I love her. She's the mother of my child. I will always be there for her for the rest of my life. I just don't think I can love her like she needs to be loved.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.