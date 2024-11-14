Jax Taylor Admits to 'Throwing Furniture' After Discovering Estranged Wife Brittany Cartwright Sent Naked Photos to His Friend: 'I Went Crazy'

Jax Taylor's emotions got the best of him after the Vanderpump Rules star discovered his estranged wife and costar, Brittany Cartwright, was sending naked pictures to his friend Julian Sensley.

During the Thursday, November 14, episode of Bravo's "Hot Mic" podcast, Taylor came clean about throwing furniture after feeling outraged upon returning home from a vacation and figuring out Cartwright and Sensley were still flirting despite being thought to have ended their "casual" fling prior.