Jax Taylor Admits to 'Throwing Furniture' After Discovering Estranged Wife Brittany Cartwright Sent Naked Photos to His Friend: 'I Went Crazy'
Jax Taylor's emotions got the best of him after the Vanderpump Rules star discovered his estranged wife and costar, Brittany Cartwright, was sending naked pictures to his friend Julian Sensley.
During the Thursday, November 14, episode of Bravo's "Hot Mic" podcast, Taylor came clean about throwing furniture after feeling outraged upon returning home from a vacation and figuring out Cartwright and Sensley were still flirting despite being thought to have ended their "casual" fling prior.
While the exes announced their separation in February, Taylor claimed "things were looking good" between The Valley costars, causing the dad-of-one — who shares his son, Cruz, 3, with Cartwight — to believe they were going to get back together.
"I’ll be honest, we had relations before I left, literally right before I left [for a Fourth of July trip]," the 45-year-old explained. "I come back home and I said, ‘Hey, what do you think about moving back?’ And she said, 'Yeah.'"
Once he returned home, however, things didn't stay "great" for very long, as Taylor quickly discovered Cartwright and Sensley were still participating in romantic relations with one another.
"I just saw the iPad, and she was still talking to Julian and sending him pictures, like naked pictures and pictures of my son, and I just lost it," Taylor confessed. "And that’s where I hit the bottom of the barrel. That’s where I just saw red."
The former bartender said he had an "out of body experience" and "went crazy," admitting: "I threw furniture. That was my breaking point."
Taylor mentioned the separated spouses' young son was "luckily" nowhere nearby at the time his father became violent.
Just two days after the explosive situation, Taylor's pals staged an "intervention" for him and encouraged the reality star to enter an in-patient mental health facility for treatment.
Taylor abided by his friends' wishes and admitted himself into a month-long rehabilitation program — where he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and narcissistic personality disorder.
During Tuesday's episode of "Hot Mic," Cartwright defended her actions with Sensley, insisting hooking up with him "wasn't anything that [she] planned."
Plus, the mom-of-one noted Taylor had "hooked up with [her] friend" in the past, referring to him cheating on her with Faith Stowers, and accused him of bringing women back to their shared home during the estranged couple's separation.
On Thursday, however, Taylor argued "one of the rules" he and Cartwright had set in place when separating was that they wouldn't "hook up with “no friends or nobody we know."
He declared: "I don’t think I would have been bothered by it if it was somebody else that I didn’t know, but the fact that it was one of my friends that I brought into my group, that I’ve taken care of, that I’ve helped get a manager, that I’ve helped build relationships with? I just did a lot for this guy. I just felt like it was such a slap in the face to me a little bit."