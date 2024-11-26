or
Sneaky Taylor Swift! Watch How the Pop Star and Her Friends Exit L.A. Hotspot to Avoid Being Mobbed by Fans

Source: MEGA;@swiftie4life/TikTok

Taylor Swift was seen making an unconventional exit from a Los Angeles restaurant in a viral video.

By:

Nov. 26 2024, Published 8:02 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Taylor Swift revealed some of her secrets!

On Sunday, November 24, a TikTok video surfaced showing the “Down Bad” singer leaving Spago with her gal pals Brittany Mahomes and Lyndsay Bell after a fun night out.

In order to avoid the fan frenzy, the clip, taken back in January 2024, shared how the trio had to go through the kitchen instead of using the front door of the restaurant.

Source: @swiftie4life/TikTok

Taylor Swift made a discreet exit from Spago, slipping out through the kitchen with her gal pals.

Source: @swiftie4life/TikTok
Accompanied by three men, Swift, 34, who has been dating Travis Kelce since the summer of 2023, looked chic in a black minidress and matching stiletto boots as she walked to the back door. She then turned and smiled at the unseen staff members, who were recording the moment near a stack of plastic dish tubs.

“Thank you so much!” she said to the restaurant staff.

taylor swift her friends exit la hotspot
Source: @swiftie4life/TikTok

The pop star expressed her gratitude to the restaurant crew for their assistance.

Swift's friends also looked great in their outfits, as the mom-of-two, 29, who is married to Patrick Mahomes wore a black ensemble, while Bell, 33, who is married to Blake Bell, opted for an off-white dress paired with a black leather coat.

Taylor's outing comes before Brittany announced she's pregnant with her third child — which the musician seems to be elated about.

“Taylor’s been pampering her with gifts and spa treatments,” an insider told Life & Style. “She has baked her famous chocolate chip cookies for Brittany, and she’s planning a baby shower.”

Source: MEGA

Brittany Mahomes is pregnant with baby No. 3.

“Brittany knows she’s lucky to have a friend like Taylor!” the source added.

Taylor and Travis recently comforted the couple after Patrick was involved in a troubling incident.

During a game at the Buffalo Bills' Stadium on Sunday, November 17, Bills fans targeted Patrick by displaying a Kermit the Frog puppet dressed in his No. 15 jersey.

“Taylor’s friends said she and Travis found it incredibly disturbing,” an insider explained to Daily Mail. “She has talked to Brittany who was really taken aback.”

Source: @_MLFootball/X
Patrick previously touched upon being compared to the Muppet for his distinctive way of speaking.

During a Super Bowl interview, he said: “I've gotten used to it, it's like the joke that keeps giving,” he said. “I've heard it all, jokes about Kermit the Frog or about smoking cigarettes. It's unique, so maybe I'll get a deal from having that unique voice.”

Source: MEGA

Brittany Mahomes 'was taken aback' after Bills fans targeted her husband.

The unsettling incident came shortly after break-ins at both Travis and Patrick’s homes in October. Thieves targeted the Kansas City tight end’s $6 million mansion in Leawood, the same day the Chiefs defeated the New Orleans Saints. Patrick’s property in Belton, Miss., was also broken into, with jerseys, medals, trophies and other valuables stolen.

“Considering the recent burglaries and then to have this stunt with Kermit happen goes to show all of them that they really need to be vigilant when it comes to their security,” the source noted.

“This was a calculated break-in and Taylor and Travis are not taking any chances,” another source dished. “The intruders knew exactly when the house would be empty and could easily see that she was at the game he was playing in.”

