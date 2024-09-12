Patrick Mahomes Declares He Won't Be Endorsing Any Candidate for President After Donald Trump Praises NFL Star's Wife Brittany

"I don’t want my place and my platform to be used to endorse a candidate or do whatever, either way," the three-time Super Bowl Champion declared despite his wife, Brittany, recently facing backlash for "liking" posts and comments in support of the former president's campaign for reelection.

Patrick continued: "I think my place is to inform people to get registered to vote. It’s to inform people to do their own research and then make the best decision for them and their family."