Patrick Mahomes Declares He Won't Be Endorsing Any Candidate for President After Donald Trump Praises NFL Star's Wife Brittany
Patrick Mahomes doesn't want to get involved in politics.
Speaking to reporters during his regularly scheduled media time on his way out of practice on Wednesday, September 11, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback said there will be no endorsement on his behalf for either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 Presidential Election.
"I don’t want my place and my platform to be used to endorse a candidate or do whatever, either way," the three-time Super Bowl Champion declared despite his wife, Brittany, recently facing backlash for "liking" posts and comments in support of the former president's campaign for reelection.
Patrick continued: "I think my place is to inform people to get registered to vote. It’s to inform people to do their own research and then make the best decision for them and their family."
The 28-year-old's comments come less than 24 hours after his teammate Travis Kelce's world famous girlfriend, Taylor Swift, formally endorsed Harris for president.
"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," the 14-time Grammy winner revealed via Instagram within minutes after the first presidential debate between Trump and Harris came to an end on Tuesday night, September 10. "I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."
- 'Legend' Martha Stewart Praised for Snapping 'Unhinged' Close-Ups of Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and Other Stars at U.S. Open: See Photos
- Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Squash Rift Rumors With Sweet Hug During Double Date at U.S. Open After Donald Trump Drama: Photos
- Snub? Taylor Swift Sits in Different Suite Than Brittany Mahomes at Chiefs Game After Donald Trump Support Drama
"I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades," Swift added.
The "Cruel Summer" hitmaker signed off the caption of her Instagram post as "Taylor Swift Childless Cat Lady," a clear shot fired at Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance — who was ridiculed for a resurfaced remark he made claiming the country was being run by "a bunch of childless cat ladies."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Following the "Love Story" singer's endorsement of Harris, Trump joined the Wednesday morning broadcast of Fox & Friends to declare he was "not a Taylor Swift fan."
"Well I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better. If you want to know the truth," he trolled in reference to Brittany. "It was only a matter of time. You couldn’t possibly endorse [Joe] Biden. But [Taylor's] a very liberal person."
"She seems to always endorse a Democrat and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace," Trump claimed. "But I like Brittany. Brittany is great. She’s the one I like much better than Taylor Swift. Wife of the great quarterback. I think she’s terrific."