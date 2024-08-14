Travis Kelce Grew His Hair Out for Girlfriend Taylor Swift, Pal Patrick Mahomes Reveals
It looks like Travis Kelce will just about do anything for his girlfriend, Taylor Swift!
According to teammate Patrick Mahomes, Kelce, 34, donned a new look for his lady.
“I’ve been trying to get him to grow his hair out and all of a sudden Taylor gets him to do it,” Mahomes told SiriusXM NFL Radio host Bruce Murray and Alex Smith in an interview, which dropped on Tuesday, August 13.
The 28-year-old football star also joked about how he doesn't like to golf with Kelce because he "gets me off my game."
“He’s a bad influence. By day three, I’m like, I can’t be with him for more than two days,” Mahomes joked.
As OK! previously reported, the athlete, who is married to Brittany Mahomes, has been spending time with Travis and the pop star, 34. Over the summer, Brittany, 28, shared a photo of the foursome, writing, "London & Amsterdam, a time was had🤍."
Patrick and Brittany, who are expecting baby No. 3, were also seen at the Eras Tour in London in July.
Patrick previously claimed he was the one to encourage Travis to make a move on the "Lover" songstress.
“I like to take some of the credit because I was the one who invited Travis to his first Taylor concert when [he brought] the friendship bracelet,” the quarterback said on “The Pat McAfee Show” in May. “He was sitting in my suite, so I feel like I was the matchmaker. I feel like I had some input there, as well. I was like, ‘Dude, you should go for it.’ And you know Travis, man, he does it … and I’m glad it’s all worked out.”
Travis tried to get Taylor's attention last summer, but they unfortunately didn't cross paths until later on.
“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as h---,” the "Cruel Summer" songstress told Time magazine in an interview published in December 2023. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”
Now, the couple seems happier than ever — and Patrick approves of their romance.
“At first, I felt like everybody kind of stayed away, just let him do what he was doing. And then he started bringing Taylor around,” Patrick said in December 2023. “He realized how cool of a person she was — and she is. So for us, there was a couple jokes here and there at the beginning, but now she’s Kingdom now. She’s apart of the team. It's cool that she's embraced Brittany, and that's cool as well."