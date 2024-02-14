Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl Parade Tragedy: 1 Dead, Multiple People Shot
One person is dead and multiple people were shot at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade.
According to reports, two armed people fired into the crowd gathered at Union Square in Kansas City, Miss., on Wednesday, February 14.
Kansas City Police confirmed the shocking news around 3 p.m. ET via X, formerly known as Twitter, clarifying "shots have been fired” and pleaded with parade goers to “please leave the area.”
"Officers are working to clear Union Station itself. We will release everyone inside the building once that is complete," they continued. "We are still trying to determine the number of shooting victims."
Reporter Marcus Officer for Fox News in Kansas City tweeted at 3:27 p.m. ET, "1 person has died, and at least 9 people hurt in shooting in Downtown KC. KCPD have 3 people in custody."
“10 shooting victims today. Multiple children being treated at Children’s Mercy Hospital," Kansas City news anchor Dia Wall also penned on the same social media platform.
Patrick Mahomes, who was present at the celebration, responded to the horrific event on X, writing, "Praying for Kansas City … 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽. Shooting people is never the answer. Praying for Kansas City & America in general, this is rough."
The quarterback's wife, Brittany Mahomes, also shared a statement to her Instagram Story. "Shooting people is never the answer. Praying for Kansas City and America in general, this is rough."
The winning team's linebacker, Drue Tranquill, touched upon the horrific event, writing on X, "Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act. Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing."
Missouri Governor Mike Parson, who was at the parade, also gave more information. "State law enforcement personnel are assisting local authorities in response efforts," he wrote. "As we wait to learn more, our hearts go out to the victims."
“All the law enforcement that were there did the best they could and I’m so proud of them, that they ran into danger," Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said during a press conference. "We were here for a safe celebration and because of two bad actors – that’s why we are standing here today. My heart goes out to our victim who is deceased."
During the celebration, defensive lineman Chris Jones took to the stage in front of the estimated one million people gathered for the parade to say, "Everything we did this year was because of you guys!"
"Chiefs Kingdom, y’all are the reason we do what we do," Mahomes chimed in about their huge victory.