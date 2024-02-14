Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl Parade Tragedy: 1 Dead, Multiple People Shot

The quarterback's wife, Brittany Mahomes, also shared a statement to her Instagram Story. "Shooting people is never the answer. Praying for Kansas City and America in general, this is rough."

The winning team's linebacker, Drue Tranquill, touched upon the horrific event, writing on X, "Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act. Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing."

Missouri Governor Mike Parson, who was at the parade, also gave more information. "State law enforcement personnel are assisting local authorities in response efforts," he wrote. "As we wait to learn more, our hearts go out to the victims."