Brittany Mahomes Shows Her Cleavage in Low-Cut Bathing Suit to Celebrate Friend's Birthday 3 Months After Giving Birth: Hot Photos

Photo of Brittany Mahomes.
Source: @brittanylynne/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes wore a low-cut bathing suit to celebrate her friend's birthday — see the photos!

April 22 2025, Updated 8:22 a.m. ET

Brittany Mahomes is showing off her body post-baby!

The star, 29, posted some fun photos of her vacation with her pals — just three months after giving birth to daughter Golden on January 12.

"Spent last week celebrating my best friends 30th! Couldn’t have had a better time with my dawg! I love you sista, Cheers to your thirties🥂💖," the blonde babe, who is married to Patrick Mahomes, captioned the slew of snaps on Monday, April 21.

Of course, people loved to see the athlete — who also shares daughter Sterling and son Bronze with the football star, 29 — having fun.

brittany mahomes wears low cut dress post birth
Source: @brittanylynne/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes looked gorgeous in a black bathing suit while on vacation.

One person wrote, "we love a good girl tribe! You look gorgeous ❤️," while another said, "That looks like it was a lot of fun. Thank you for sharing your pictures."

A third person added, "You look amazing Brittany Lynne!!🔥," while a fourth exclaimed, "Just Gorgeous 🔥."

brittany mahomes wears low cut dress post birth
Source: @brittanylynne/Instagram

The star showed off her body three months after giving birth to daughter Golden.

One day prior, Brittany gave a glimpse at her newborn in her cute post from Easter.

"He is Risen🙏🏻✝️ Happy Easter🤍," she captioned photos from their celebration on April 20.

Brittany shared some funny clips of her kiddos searching for Easter eggs via her Instagram Story.

"Just money and I don't want that," Sterling said as she opened a plastic egg.

"a kid who doesn't want the candy just the money," Brittany wrote in the caption alongside laughing emojis.

brittany mahomes wears low cut dress post birth
Source: @brittanylynne/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes posted some cute photos from her friend's birthday trip.

The duo, who got married in March 2022, announced they were expecting their third kid via Instagram in July 2024.

“Round three, here we come,” they wrote on social media at the time.

brittany mahomes wears low cut dress post birth
Source: @brittanylynne/Instagram

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes share three kids.

After Golden arrived, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was asked about expanding their brood further.

"[I’m] good with three [kids] for right now,” he said during a January press conference. “My goal was always three, so we’ve had three. We’ll stick there for a while and see if we need to come back and get another one later on.”

Just a few months later, Brittany was seen supporting Patrick at one of his games.

“@LauraBethArtistry and @RPArtistryKC [thanks for] bringing me back to life and making me feel human again,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories on January 19. “Love y’all.”

