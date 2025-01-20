NEWS Brittany Mahomes' Glam Team Helps Her 'Feel Human Again' 6 Days After Welcoming Her and Husband Patrick's Third Child: Photos Source: @brittanylynne/Instagram; @rpartistrykc/Instagram Brittany and Patrick Mahomes welcomed their third child on Saturday, January 12.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @rpartistrykc/Instagram The wife of Patrick Mahomes joked she was 'feeling human' again after getting ready for game day.

Article continues below advertisement

After her stunning game day look shocked fans on Saturday, Brittany, 29, took a moment to credit her hairstylist and making artist for "bringing me back to life and making me feel human again 😂 🙏." "Love y'all," the blonde beauty added via her Instagram Story, as she re-shared her hairstylist Laurabeth Cabott's post about Brittany "serving mother and wife of the year."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @rpartistrykc/Instagram Brittany Mahomes attended her husband Patrick's playoff game just six days after giving birth.

Article continues below advertisement

"No days off for our queen ❤️‍🔥💅🏼😮‍💨," the upload's caption continued, to which the NFL wifey replied, "no days off😎😎." Brittany additionally re-posted her makeup artist Bex Pichelmann's Instagram upload about the Kansas City Current co-owner being in her "Golden Era."

Article continues below advertisement

"@brittanylynne rides harder for her man more then I know I ever could 😂👸🏼," the post was captioned, as Brittany responded in the comments section: "Anything for my boy🥹🤍." Fans also flooded the comments sections of both uploads pointing out how incredible Brittany looked so soon after welcoming her youngest child.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @brittanylynne/Instagram Brittany Mahomes had her hair and makeup styled before the game.

Article continues below advertisement

"Truly unimaginable about how this girl looks so incredible less than a week after giving birth. What a queen! Great job on the look also," one supporter expressed, while another admitted: "Gorgeous!! Wish I could look that good after just having a baby." "And she just had a baby! 🤦‍♀️ just gorgeous," a third fan added.

Article continues below advertisement

Brittany shared her own Instagram carousel of images to the social media app on Saturday, writing, "on to the next🔥," after the Chiefs beat the Texans and moved onto the NFL Conference Championships against the Buffalo Bills. The game is set to take place on Sunday, January 26. Her followers were more than impressed by Brittany's ability to show up for a playoff fame six days after giving birth, as one mom confessed, "omg the real mvp!! At that stage I wasn’t for sure if I had brushed my teeth for the day! Get it girl!!"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, share three kids: Sterling, 3, Bronze, 2, and newborn Golden.

Article continues below advertisement

"GIRL!!! 6 days postpartum and you are there cheering your man!! Amazing mama and wifey!! Congratulations on it all!! Love you Brittany!!" someone else declared. Some haters had things to say, however, with a critic claiming, "idk this feels toxic... to all the new mamas out there, don’t think for one second you have to bounce back this quick. It’s okay to stay in the house and heal."