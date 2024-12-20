Brittany Murphy 'Suffered for Months' Before Her Tragic Death at 32, Costars Reveal: 'She Deserved a Different Story'

"Her eyes were so sunken, and she just seemed so sad," Something Wicked makeup artist Trista Jordan said in the 2021 documentary What Happened, Brittany Murphy? "She wasn't herself. She was in so much pain. She had Bambi's legs and couldn't stand up."

Another costar, October Moore, recalled getting ready to shoot a dramatic, confrontational scene with Murphy. Moore claimed their nerves were building as the two sat opposite one another at a tall bistro table, and the actress couldn't stop fidgeting with her slip-on shoes. Despite being nervous, she looked up and met Murphy's eye — and the King of the Hill star winked. "Just take them off," she whispered playfully.

Other costars recalled that she "suffered for months" before she died.

The Something Wicked premiere in 2014 was a bittersweet occasion for those who had known and worked with Murphy. The cast felt a profound sense of loss, choosing to remember the late actress's legacy in their own way.