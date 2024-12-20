What Killed Brittany Murphy? Inside Her Untimely Death 15 Years Later — From Shocking Doctor's Notes to Conspiracy Theories and More

In Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery, forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht, who was hired by Brittany's estranged father, Angelo Bertolotti, before he passed away in 2019 to investigate his daughter's death, said he is still "perplexed" by the case.

"How could [Brittany] have developed such an advanced state of pneumonia and such an incredible state of iron deficiency?" he asked. "Where in the world was her mother, her husband? Why didn't she receive proper medical care? I was just puzzled by all of it. She had the financial means to see a doctor. And then she had prescriptions for strong opiates."

New theories have emerged. In the ten days leading up to her death, Brittany had been complaining of severe abdominal pain. An investigation by the Los Angeles County Coroner revealed she had picked up a bug called Staphylococcus aureus during a visit to Puerto Rico six weeks before she died.

While Simon and Sharon had also caught it and exhibited symptoms, Brittany seemed fine — at first. But then she developed pneumonia, and her health quickly deteriorated. The coroner said it hit her extra hard because of her anemia, which resulted from heavy, painful periods that ultimately may have killed her. The periods made Brittany more vulnerable to infection, while the drugs she was taking — including Prozac, Klonopin and acetaminophen, as well as Vicoprofen for pain relief — could've caused adverse physiological effects.

"Though the drugs were legal and not considered the primary cause of death," explained the insider, "the elevated levels of the medications cannot be discounted, especially considering her weakened state."

Heartbreakingly, it seems her death could have been prevented.

"She had been sick at least two weeks," the assistant coroner told The Hollywood Reporter. "Had they taken her to a doctor or hospital, it would have been treatable."