Brittany Snow's Ex-Husband Tyler Stanaland Is 'Still Healing' From Public Divorce: 'Picking Up the Pieces'
Almost one year after Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland announced they were splitting up after two years of marriage, the former shared how he's been coping since the breakup played out in the spotlight.
“It's one of those things where time heals all wounds and you see me as I'm going through it and picking up the pieces and finding my feet again,” the real estate guru said in a new interview. “But luckily I had great people around me and dove into work. I think I'm still healing, in certain ways from it, but I keep saying divorce doesn't have to be a bad thing. You learn and grow from it.”
The handsome hunk also revealed what he took away from his relationship with the actress, 37, and how he used it to his advantage when appearing on the Season 2 of Netflix's hit show Selling the OC.
"I definitely speak up more,” he admitted. “I'm inherently a little more private, and I don't want to say ‘shy,’ but I'm not necessarily the center of attention. In season 2, I definitely use my voice a bit more to both my benefit and detriment.”
As OK! previously reported, the Pitch Perfect star and the California native tied the knit in March 2020 in Malibu, Calif.
Unfortunately, their relationship didn't last, with Snow officially filing for divorce in January 2022.
"We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie," Snow wrote at the time. "We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."
For her part, Snow said it wasn't easy for her to navigate life without Stalaland.
"I think everybody goes through really tough periods and then it's all in our perspective and how we deal with it, right?" the star explained to a reporter at the Tribeca Film Festival on Thursday, June 8. "Because nobody's immune to tough periods in their life. And all I'm trying to do is focus on myself and tune out the noise."