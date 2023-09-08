Brittany Snow's Ex-Husband Tyler Stanaland Is 'Still Healing' From Public Divorce: 'Picking Up the Pieces'

“It's one of those things where time heals all wounds and you see me as I'm going through it and picking up the pieces and finding my feet again,” the real estate guru said in a new interview. “But luckily I had great people around me and dove into work. I think I'm still healing, in certain ways from it, but I keep saying divorce doesn't have to be a bad thing. You learn and grow from it.”

The handsome hunk also revealed what he took away from his relationship with the actress, 37, and how he used it to his advantage when appearing on the Season 2 of Netflix's hit show Selling the OC.

"I definitely speak up more,” he admitted. “I'm inherently a little more private, and I don't want to say ‘shy,’ but I'm not necessarily the center of attention. In season 2, I definitely use my voice a bit more to both my benefit and detriment.”