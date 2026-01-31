or
Brittany Snow Promises a 'Wild' Death in 'The Hunting Wives' Season 2: 'I Stood Up on My Couch!'

Brittany Snow teased a shocking death and steamy twists in Season 2 of 'The Hunting Wives.'

Jan. 31 2026

Brittany Snow is stirring up excitement for the upcoming season of The Hunting Wives with a shocking announcement about a character's fate.

While gracing the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes on January 11, Snow, who stars as Sophie O’Neil in the Netflix series, hinted at a major twist for fans. Not everyone makes it out of the new season alive, and the actress has already experienced the jaw-dropping moment herself.

Brittany Snow teased a shocking death in Season 2 of 'The Hunting Wives.'
Brittany Snow teased a shocking death in Season 2 of 'The Hunting Wives.'

“Wild. Every script is a new adventure,” the 39-year-old actress told Entertainment Tonight. “They said that we couldn't top last year, and somehow I think we are doing it. I'm surprised. And I even knew what was coming a little bit. So I think people are going to be very shocked; I think people are going to be angry.”

Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman appear in the series.
Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman appear in the series.

In a particularly revealing moment, Snow confessed, “I stood up on my couch” when she first read the script.

“Someone dies,” she teased. “I won't tell you who. That is a wild play. Wild behavior.”

Aside from the shocking death, Snow confirmed that Season 2 is going to be even "more steamy" than before.

She added, "Oh, it's just as steamy. It's more steamy, actually. We've filmed some scenes, we’ve played some Reneé Rapp. We got into a groove. We're doing it.”

Brittany Snow said Season 2 gets 'steamy.'
Brittany Snow said Season 2 gets 'steamy.'

She added, “A lot of things happen this season that are very shocking, I will say. It's gonna leave people very angry but in a s--- way.”

The Hunting Wives follows Sophie as she relocates to Texas and gets entangled with a powerful group of women led by Margo Banks (Malin Akerman), fostering a complicated romance.

Netflix announced the series' renewal for a second season just two months after its July premiere. The new season will feature an original script, while the first season was based on May Cobb's book.

Fans can expect to see Sophie and Margo "on the outs" at the start of the new season, as past secrets and emerging threats pull them back together. The logline poses the thrilling question: Are they the hunters or the hunted?

'Every script is a new adventure,' the actress said.
'Every script is a new adventure,' the actress said.

While keeping busy with The Hunting Wives, Snow also starred in Netflix's The Beast in Me and Hulu's Murdaugh: Death in the Family last year.

Reflecting on her career, she told People, “This year has just been one of those years where I challenge myself, and sometimes I miss and sometimes I win, and I get to learn from it all. That’s really exciting for me.”

