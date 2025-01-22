'They're Doing Their Own Thing': Brody Jenner Reveals Where He Stands With The Kardashians
Brody Jenner addressed where he stands with the Kardashian family during an appearance on “The Viall Files” podcast.
Jenner shared while he “loves them all to death,” he does not see them.
As for why they’re estranged, it has nothing to do with any drama, but rather their demanding schedules.
“Kim’s busy, Kourtney’s busy,” The Hills alum shared, before mentioning he saw them recently for his father’s birthday. However, Kylie [Jenner] was absent, as she was “traveling back from New York.” “Everybody’s busy,” Brody reiterated. “They’re doing their own thing.”
Brody continued discussing the topic, explaining even from a young age, he wasn’t particularly close with his step-sisters.
“We didn’t grow up in the same household, so it’s not like it’s any different, but when we do see each other, it’s like no time has passed,” he revealed.
He went on to share they are “close” but are not in communication with one another daily. Regardless, Brody stressed he is there if his sisters ever need him.
“If Kylie or Kendall were to call me right now, I would walk out of this room and pick up the phone,” he claimed. “I would be there for them.”
- Brody Jenner Reveals He 'Recently' Got a 'Real, Sincere' Apology From Dad Caitlyn Jenner After Years of Estrangement: 'It Meant a Lot'
- Brody Jenner Says He Can't Rely On Caitlyn & Does 'Not Expect Too Much From Her'
- Watch: Brody Jenner Reveals Caitlyn Bailed On His Wedding One Week Before It Happened
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Kardashians aren’t the only family members Brody’s been discussing as of late. On the January 15 episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Brody opened up about his relationship with his father, Caitlyn Jenner.
When he was questioned about how it felt to see Caitlyn with the Kardashian family on TV so much, Brody admitted he felt “a little bit abandoned.”
Fortunately, Caitlyn recently gave him a “real, sincere apology.” “It was the first time in my life that I’ve ever gotten an apology,” he dished. “You know, I’m sorry for not being there, and honestly, it meant a lot.”
Brody also opened up about his father transitioning from Bruce to Caitlyn in a confessional.
“When I found out that Caitlyn, or Bruce, wanted to be Caitlyn, it was sort of a relief,” he said of Caitlyn’s transition. “I think that there were a lot of things that started to make sense, you know, just in my life, about my father, and maybe why he wasn’t there all those years.”
Although this helped to maybe understand his father better, Brody called out Caitlyn agreeing to a 2015 interview with Diane Sawyer and documenting her new life on her television show I Am Cait.
“All that was put on TV and there were these very intimate moments we would have and it was all filmed and it just felt very invasive and not very genuine, I would say,” he added.