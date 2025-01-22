'They're Doing Their Own Thing': Brody Jenner Reveals Where He Stands With The Kardashians

Jenner shared while he “loves them all to death,” he does not see them.

As for why they’re estranged, it has nothing to do with any drama, but rather their demanding schedules.

“Kim’s busy, Kourtney’s busy,” The Hills alum shared, before mentioning he saw them recently for his father’s birthday. However, Kylie [Jenner] was absent, as she was “traveling back from New York.” “Everybody’s busy,” Brody reiterated. “They’re doing their own thing.”