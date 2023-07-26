Charlie Sheen Spotted Out With Twin Son, 14, He Shares With Ex Brooke Mueller as He Deals With Ongoing Health Issues
Father-son bonding!
On Tuesday, July 25, Charlie Sheen was spotted with one of his twin sons, whom he shares with ex-wife Brooke Mueller.
The Two and a Half Men star and his 14-year-old child spent the day at a surf shop and grabbed a bite at Subway in Malibu. The 57-year-old kept a low profile in a black T-shirt and zip up hoodie, khaki shorts, a black baseball cap and sneakers. Meanwhile, the teen stepped out in a red T-shirt, colorful printed shorts and a striped bag.
In addition to his twin sons, Bob and Max, the father-of-five also has daughter Cassandra Estevez, 38, whom he shares with high school sweetheart Paula Profit, as well as daughters, Sami Sheen, 19, and Lola Sheen, 18, whom he had with ex Denise Richards.
As OK! previously reported, this outing came shortly after a source shared that the Ferris Buellers Day Off star has been struggling with mood swings and memory loss.
The insider revealed that the HIV medication Charlie has been taking may be the reason for his medical issues. They claimed the actor, who was diagnosed with the immunodeficiency disease in 2011, has been suffering with "borderline dementia" due to the medicine.
In a 2017 interview, Charlie himself admitted to the detrimental side effects of his treatment, saying it "kept me suppressed and alive."
"But I struggled with a constant migraine," he admitted. "I've started to feel back to myself again and back in touch with all aspects of my life."
While The Chase alum claimed his medicine was the reason for his mental decline, Dr. Stuart Fischer believes Charlie's lifestyle might be the reason for his memory loss.
"The symptoms of dementia may not be an outgrowth of his medications alone," the doctor alleged.
"You cannot discount the years of drugs and alcohol abuse along with dangerous sexual promiscuity," Fischer added of the infamous partier. "He has caused untold damage to himself. Hopefully, his brain function can be restored, but after a lifetime of self-destructive behavior, it may be too late to head off possible long-term effects."
