Charlie Sheen Spotted Out With Twin Son, 14, He Shares With Ex Brooke Mueller as He Deals With Ongoing Health Issues

The Two and a Half Men star and his 14-year-old child spent the day at a surf shop and grabbed a bite at Subway in Malibu. The 57-year-old kept a low profile in a black T-shirt and zip up hoodie, khaki shorts, a black baseball cap and sneakers. Meanwhile, the teen stepped out in a red T-shirt, colorful printed shorts and a striped bag.

In addition to his twin sons, Bob and Max, the father-of-five also has daughter Cassandra Estevez, 38, whom he shares with high school sweetheart Paula Profit, as well as daughters, Sami Sheen, 19, and Lola Sheen, 18, whom he had with ex Denise Richards.