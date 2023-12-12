Charlie Sheen Reveals His 14-Year-Old Twin Boys 'Don't Care' He's Famous
Charlie Sheen admitted he spends most of his time doing "single dad stuff" with his twins, Max and Bob, now that they live with him full time.
"I've mostly been raising my 14-year-old boys," he told a news outlet of his sons he shares with ex Brooke Mueller. "Their mom has been trying to figure some stuff out on her end, so she's not in the picture too much right now."
Despite the change to their living situation, Sheen said the boys were doing well. "They're really cool, really smart, and really funny," he gushed.
However, there is one part of raising teenagers that he's not a fan of — all the screen time!
"You know, the time spent worshipping their devices..." he laughed. "Although on the flip side, when they're doing that it gives me a little time to not be dragging them all over the city. But I also feel like the screens detract them from having other opportunities to expand their minds in other areas."
Still, the Two and a Half Men star shared they're "into some cool stuff that isn't just Fortnite," noting Max enjoys playing guitar and Bob is into movies and even won a horror movie directing competition when he was only 8 years old.
As for his own career, he said the twins don't seem to be impressed with his fame.
"It doesn't matter," he joked. "Whatever we're doing that might be important and connected to our job, or some high brow moment of responsibility, the kids don't care."
- Charlie Sheen Spends Quality Time With Twin Sons After Admitting He Doesn't Have Enough To Pay Their Child Support
- Father-Daughter Time! Charlie Sheen Grabs Lunch With Daughter Lola Following Family Drama
- Denise Richards Believes Charlie Sheen's Home Is Like 'Wonderland' For Their Daughters, Says Source
"The other day I was in the dental chair having a filling replaced, and Max comes up to me and asks me if I have a gift card for a game he wants to buy on his phone," he continued. "It's like, when has he ever seen me walking around with a gift card? I don't game!"
"I'm not remotely connected to the gaming world, other than trying to manage and supervise their time doing it," he clarified.
Aside from his sons, Sheen also shares daughters Sami, 19, and Lola, 18, with ex-wife Denise Richards, and Cassandra Jade Estevez, 38, with Paula Profit.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Sheen spoke with People about his life as a single father.