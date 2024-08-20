Brooke Mueller Celebrates Birthday With Her and Charlie Sheen's Rarely Seen Twin Sons After Cooperating in Matthew Perry Death Investigation
Shortly after details from Matthew Perry's death investigation were made public, the late pal's star Brooke Mueller — who was questioned in the probe — was all smiles as she celebrated turning 47.
On Saturday, August 17, the actress had a birthday party at her mom's house, which was attended by her and ex-husband Charlie Sheen's rarely seen 15-year-old twins, Bob and Max.
According to a report, Mueller gave a special shout-out to the boys while addressing other attendees, gushing, "I'm very grateful for my kids."
The model also snapped a photo while wearing a white long-sleeved dress, with the boys both donning dark gray T-shirts and slacks.
Mueller once faced custody drama due to her own substance abuse issues but appears to be on good terms with the teenagers.
As OK! reported, Mueller was questioned by police in relation to Perry's October 2023 death because she knew the actor's alleged drug dealer Jasveen Sangha.
An insider revealed Mueller and Perry — who died at age 54 from a ketamine overdose — both once went to rehab in L.A. with Sangha. The latter, who is known as "the Ketamine Queen" in the drug world, was recently arrested for allegedly selling Perry the ketamine that led to his death.
The source also claimed Mueller is friends with Erik Fleming, a drug broker who allegedly transported the drugs from Sangha to Perry's live-in assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, who administered the fatal dose to the 17 Again star.
When it was first revealed that Mueller was involved in the scandal, her and Sheen's attorney Gregory J. Pedrick clarified she wasn't being charged.
- Revealed: Why Brooke Mueller Was Questioned in Matthew Perry Death Investigation
- Matthew Perry Death Investigation: Second Celebrity Suspected of Involvement After Brooke Mueller Is Tied to Case
- Matthew Perry and Brooke Mueller 'Dated' Years Before She Was Questioned by Police in Connection to Actor's Fatal Overdose
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"This extended family has worked hard to restore serenity to their ecosystem – to the great benefit of their children," Pedrick said. "I believe Ms. Mueller’s past choices may have put her in a position to provide some incidental, anecdotal background to the authorities investigating Mr. Perry’s death. Nothing more."
Perry's ex Kayti Edwards revealed to a news outlet that she, Perry and Mueller all met years ago in Alcoholic Anonymous and also claimed Mueller and the Friends scene-stealer were more than platonic.
"Brooke dated Matthew in 2006, at around the time I first started hanging out with Matthew. They definitely did not first meet initially in rehab, we all met in AA in 2006," Edwards insisted. "She and I were seeing him at the same time, there was no girlfriend and boyfriend relationship. We just dated."
Daily Mail shared the photo of Mueller with her sons at the birthday party.