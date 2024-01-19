OK Magazine
Charlie Sheen to Receive Sole Custody of Twins If Ex Brooke Mueller 'Tests Positive for Drugs or Alcohol' After 2023 Relapse

charliesheen brooke mueller
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 19 2024, Published 1:18 p.m. ET

Brooke Mueller needs to be extra careful if she wants to keep custody of her and Charlie Sheen's twin boys, Bob and Max, 14.

Following the 46-year-old's 2023 relapse, Mueller has been placed under a strict set of guidelines that could result in Sheen becoming the sole caretaker of their teenagers if not followed.

charlie sheen brooke mueller
Source: mega

Brooke Mueller will lose custody of her kids if she relapses again.

On Thursday, January 18, the Two and a Half Men star was granted an emergency request to "immediately" assume "sole legal custody" of his sons "in the event Brooke tests positive for drugs or alcohol," according to court documents obtained by a news publication.

"Brooke shall test for drugs and alcohol (1) as often as required by her probation officer, (2) within 24 hours of a written request (email or text) from Charlie or his attorney, and (3) at a minimum of once per week regardless," the legal papers instructed.

charlie sheen brooke mueller
Source: mega

Charlie Sheen and Brooke Mueller divorced in 2011.

"Custody/visitation will be terminated immediately following any positive test," the documents cited, noting any "missed test will be considered a positive test."

Mueller has additionally been ordered to provide the "names, addresses and telephone numbers for all her regular, historic sources of controlled substances" to Sheen’s attorney.

charlie sheen
Source: MEGA

Charlie Sheen previously admitted he feels like a 'single dad' amid Brooke Mueller's substance abuse issues.

While the exes previously agreed to the requirements listed in the court order in both November 2022 and August 2023, the newly granted request provides Sheen permission to file an ex parte motion, meaning the stipulations can be declared without a response from Mueller herself.

Sheen — who recently celebrated six years of sobriety — didn’t explain his decision to request the recent update to their custody agreement, though he and Mueller signed the August 2023 modifications one month after she "relapsed and engaged in abusing alcohol and controlled substances."

The new guidelines come just one month after admitting he feels like a "single dad" while briefly opening up about his ex-wife’s substance abuse battle during an interview with People in December 2023.

"I’ve mostly been raising my 14-year-old boys. Their mom has been trying to figure some stuff out on her end, so she’s not in the picture too much right now," he shared at the time.

charlie sheen brooke mueller
Source: mega

Charlie Sheen shares daughters Sami, 19, and Lola, 18, with ex Denise Richards and twins Max and Bob, 14, with ex Brooke Mueller.

Sheen and Mueller have been divorced for well over a decade, as they tied the knot in 2008 before finalizing their split in 2011.

Prior to tying the knot with Mueller, Sheen was married to Denise Richards from 2002 to 2006.

Sheen and Richards share daughters Sami, 19, and Lola, 18. He is also a father to Paula Profit's daughter, Cassandra Estevez, 39.

Source: OK!

Page Six obtained court documents regarding Sheen’s emergency request on Thursday.

