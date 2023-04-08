Drew Barrymore Reveals One Thing That's Off-Limits On Dates So She Doesn't Come Off As A 'Dusty, Old, Dry Thing'

"There’s something in that stigma that I don’t want you to think I’m some dusty, old, dry thing. That’s not the image I want," the 48-year-old candidly said, noting that while she's "very confident" and wants to accept this stage of her life, she doesn't want the men she dates to unfairly judge her for her hormonal changes.

“I want to be who I am and present myself. But in that moment, I thought, ‘I have to tell this story’ because it was a real life experience of, I’m so proud to be here. I’m an open book," Barrymore told Oprah Winfrey, Maria Shriver and others. "But in that one moment, I was like, ‘I don’t want to say what it is, because I’m engaging in someone who I want to see me a certain way.'”