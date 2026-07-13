Brooklyn Beckham Absent From Harper's 15th Birthday Celebration Amid Bitter Beckham Family Rift

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Brooklyn Beckham's Absence From Harper Beckham's Birthday Celebrations Caught Attention

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham was a no-show for Harper Beckham's 15th birthday celebrations on Friday, July 10.

Harper chose a white dress for the birthday celebration, while her mother stunned in a form-fitting black dress. David was wearing a white T-shirt beneath a suit jacket, while the birthday girl’s siblings kept it casual in jeans and T-shirts. Per the outlet, Romeo’s girlfriend, Kim Turnball, and Cruz’s girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, were also present at the intimate family gathering. As a result, the absence of Harper's oldest brother, Brooklyn, and his wife, Nicola Peltz, from the celebrations was all the more noticeable.

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Source: MEGA Harper Beckham is reportedly 'heartbroken' by Brooklyn Beckham's estrangement.

His absence drew even more attention as earlier reports suggested that one of the teenager's birthday wishes was to reconcile with her oldest brother. A source told Daily Mail just days before the budding beauty guru's 15th birthday, "Harper is heartbroken and devastated at her brother’s decision not to speak to her, and now her birthday is just days away." The source added that the estrangement has been especially "difficult" for her, adding, "They were so close. Now he won’t speak to her, and she can’t understand why. There is nothing worse for Harper than him ignoring her on her birthday."

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Source: MEGA Harper Beckham reportedly wants to reconnect with Brooklyn Beckham as their family feud continues.

Unlike last year, though, neither Brooklyn nor his wife publicly wished the young Beckham a happy birthday. Whether that put a dampener on her milestone birthday is unclear. The insider also added that all Harper wanted was "to have a relationship with her big brother." However, the Cloud 23 founder has reportedly continued to keep his distance from his baby sister despite her attempts to reconcile.

Harper Beckham's Reconciliation Attempts Were Termed as Staged by Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz snubbed Harper's Beckham's reconciliation attempts.