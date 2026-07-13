Brooklyn Beckham Absent From Harper's 15th Birthday Celebration Amid Bitter Beckham Family Rift
July 13 2026, Published 1:51 a.m. ET
Brooklyn Beckham’s absence from Harper Beckham's birthday celebration has brought their family feud back into the spotlight.
Harper celebrated her 15th birthday at the Sant Ambroeus restaurant in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday, July 10, per Page Six.
She was joined by her parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, as well as older brothers Romeo Beckham, 23, and Cruz Beckham, 21, during the event.
Brooklyn Beckham's Absence From Harper Beckham's Birthday Celebrations Caught Attention
Harper chose a white dress for the birthday celebration, while her mother stunned in a form-fitting black dress.
David was wearing a white T-shirt beneath a suit jacket, while the birthday girl’s siblings kept it casual in jeans and T-shirts.
Per the outlet, Romeo’s girlfriend, Kim Turnball, and Cruz’s girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, were also present at the intimate family gathering.
As a result, the absence of Harper's oldest brother, Brooklyn, and his wife, Nicola Peltz, from the celebrations was all the more noticeable.
His absence drew even more attention as earlier reports suggested that one of the teenager's birthday wishes was to reconcile with her oldest brother.
A source told Daily Mail just days before the budding beauty guru's 15th birthday, "Harper is heartbroken and devastated at her brother’s decision not to speak to her, and now her birthday is just days away."
The source added that the estrangement has been especially "difficult" for her, adding, "They were so close. Now he won’t speak to her, and she can’t understand why. There is nothing worse for Harper than him ignoring her on her birthday."
- Brooklyn Beckham 'Absolutely Furious' Over David and Victoria's Father's Day Post Amid Family Feud
- David and Victoria Beckham Are 'Hurt and Disappointed' That Son Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Are 'Now Playing No Part in Family Life'
- Brooklyn Beckham Ditches High-Profile Family Event as Family Feud Rages On
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Unlike last year, though, neither Brooklyn nor his wife publicly wished the young Beckham a happy birthday. Whether that put a dampener on her milestone birthday is unclear.
The insider also added that all Harper wanted was "to have a relationship with her big brother."
However, the Cloud 23 founder has reportedly continued to keep his distance from his baby sister despite her attempts to reconcile.
Harper Beckham's Reconciliation Attempts Were Termed as Staged by Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
On June 12, the teen visited Brooklyn and Nicola's Beverly Hills mansion alone after David's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.
However, she was seen leaving the premises shortly afterward as both her brother and sister-in-law were reportedly in New York at the time.
Per Page Six, she was there to hand-deliver a letter to her oldest brother.
Representatives for the 27-year-old and his wife hit back at Harper's impromptu visit at the time, saying that it was clearly done for the optics.
"That photographers were in place as the letter was hand-delivered says it all — this was choreographed for the cameras," the source told the outlet.