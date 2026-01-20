Brooklyn Beckham Pulls 'Boiling Mad' Wife Nicola Peltz for Awkward Family Photo in Resurfaced Clip Amid Feud With Famous Parents Victoria and David

Article continues below advertisement

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, seemed quite uncomfortable in a resurfaced video, taken on a red carpet at the premiere of his family's 2023 Netflix docuseries, Beckham. The model, 26, pulled Peltz, 31, into an awkward-looking photo with his parents, Victoria and David Beckham, where the actress appeared annoyed.

In 2023, the tension between Victoria & Nicola at David Beckham’s documentary premiere was obvious.



It looked awkward.



In 2024, Nicola was seen putting her arm around Victoria at Nicola’s movie premiere,which showed they sorted their differences.



Beckhams made the effort!💕 https://t.co/Ch2ioOFGIr pic.twitter.com/sXKI4VZgLV — Hanz (@fashionistaera) January 20, 2026 Source: @fashionistaera/X

The Family's Netflix Doc 'Beckham' Premiered in 2023

Source: MEGA The Beckham family posed together at the red carpet premiere of their eponymous 2023 Netflix doc.

Brooklyn posed with his famous parents, as well as siblings Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14. As Nicola stood on the side, the chef brought her into the frame, where she smiled wearily. Throughout the clip, the Bates Motel star kept a straight face and let out a small laugh by the end of the video. Fans noticed on social media that her demeanor seemed odd.

Source: MEGA Victoria and David Beckham share four kids together.

"The sheer arrogance on her face speaks volumes," someone tweeted. "Oh you can see she is boiling mad," another noted. “They look so uncomfortable here. Sad. You can cut the atmosphere with a knife,” added another user. "Well they all look happy…” joked one person. The eyebrow-raising video has been floating around amid the ongoing family drama between Brooklyn, Nicola, Victoria, 51, and David, 50.

Brooklyn Beckham Trashed His Family in a Heated Instagram Post

Source: MEGA The chef slammed his family on social media on January 19.

The former photographer wrote a statement on his Instagram Stories on January 19, where he slammed his parents for interfering in his life and marriage. “I do not want to reconcile with my family,” he wrote. “I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life. For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family." “For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family [with] performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships," Brooklyn continued.

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham married Nicola Peltz in 2022.