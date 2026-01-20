or
Brooklyn Beckham Pulls 'Boiling Mad' Wife Nicola Peltz for Awkward Family Photo in Resurfaced Clip Amid Feud With Famous Parents Victoria and David

image of Victoria, Brooklyn, Nicola peltz, cruz Beckham,
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, attended the red carpet premiere of the 2023 Netflix series 'Beckham,' where they looked uncomfortable.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 20 2026, Published 12:57 p.m. ET

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, seemed quite uncomfortable in a resurfaced video, taken on a red carpet at the premiere of his family's 2023 Netflix docuseries, Beckham.

The model, 26, pulled Peltz, 31, into an awkward-looking photo with his parents, Victoria and David Beckham, where the actress appeared annoyed.

Source: @fashionistaera/X
The Family's Netflix Doc 'Beckham' Premiered in 2023

image of Beckham family
Source: MEGA

The Beckham family posed together at the red carpet premiere of their eponymous 2023 Netflix doc.

Brooklyn posed with his famous parents, as well as siblings Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14.

As Nicola stood on the side, the chef brought her into the frame, where she smiled wearily. Throughout the clip, the Bates Motel star kept a straight face and let out a small laugh by the end of the video.

Fans noticed on social media that her demeanor seemed odd.

image of Victoria and David Beckham
Source: MEGA

Victoria and David Beckham share four kids together.

"The sheer arrogance on her face speaks volumes," someone tweeted.

"Oh you can see she is boiling mad," another noted.

“They look so uncomfortable here. Sad. You can cut the atmosphere with a knife,” added another user.

"Well they all look happy…” joked one person.

The eyebrow-raising video has been floating around amid the ongoing family drama between Brooklyn, Nicola, Victoria, 51, and David, 50.

Brooklyn Beckham Trashed His Family in a Heated Instagram Post

image of Brooklyn Beckham
Source: MEGA

The chef slammed his family on social media on January 19.

The former photographer wrote a statement on his Instagram Stories on January 19, where he slammed his parents for interfering in his life and marriage.

“I do not want to reconcile with my family,” he wrote. “I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life. For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family."

“For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family [with] performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships," Brooklyn continued.

image of Brooklyn beckham and Nicola peltz
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham married Nicola Peltz in 2022.

Brooklyn, who married Nicola in 2022, also claimed the Spice Girls singer "ruined" his wedding day.

"My mum cancelled making Nicola’s dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress," he alleged.

David responded to his son's claims on Tuesday, January 20, saying that children sometimes mess up.

The soccer player appeared on CNBC's financial program Squawk Box, stating: "They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids. You sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well."

