Brooklyn Beckham's Wife Nicola Peltz Has 'Been Trying to Be Famous for a Decade,' Gigi Hadid's Sister Claims as His Family Feud Rages On
Jan. 22 2026, Published 11:10 a.m. ET
More people are weighing in on Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's explosive feud with his famous family.
After Beckham dragged his brood and accused them of "controlling" him and being "disrespectful" to Peltz, Alana Hadid — the sister of the actress' ex Anwar Hadid — chimed in to give her two cents.
Nicola Peltz Has Always Wanted Fame, Reveals Alana Hadid
Alana's remarks came after photographer Eli Rezkallah commented on a post, "Ending an eight paragraph rant about his family's dirty laundry with 'all we want is privacy' is all I need to know."
Alana — who's also the sister of Gigi and Bella Hadid — replied, "Right and that girl doesn't want privacy she's been trying to be famous for a decade."
Anwar and Nicola dated for around one and a half years before splitting up in 2018.
Brooklyn Beckham Doesn't Want to Mend Ties With His Family
The photographer's post was referring to when Brooklyn went on a tirade via his Instagram Stories on Monday, January 19, to lash out about rumors regarding his tiff with parents Victoria and David Beckham.
The chef said he doesn't "want to reconcile" and clarified that his spouse isn't "controlling him" despite speculation.
He went on to accuse his family of being image-obsessed and even claimed they tried to ruin his and Nicola's 2022 wedding.
Brooklyn Beckham Claims His Family Tried to Ruin His Wedding
"My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress. Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife and our future children," he spilled. "They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since."
Brooklyn also shockingly slammed his mother for allegedly "hijacking" his first dance with his new bride, claiming "she danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone," leaving him "humiliated."
His brother Cruz Beckham appeared to laugh off the dancing claim, as he "liked" an Instagram post that poked fun at the Spice Girls alum's moves.
Neither David nor Victoria has commented on the drama directly, but when the soccer star was on the Tuesday, January 20, broadcast of CNBC's financial program Squawk Box, he talked about his kids' relationship with social media.
"I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media. For the good and for the bad," the retired athlete shared. "They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids."