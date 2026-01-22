or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Nicola Peltz
OK LogoNEWS

Brooklyn Beckham's Wife Nicola Peltz Has 'Been Trying to Be Famous for a Decade,' Gigi Hadid's Sister Claims as His Family Feud Rages On

Composite photo of Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz and Alana Hadid
Source: mega;@lanzybear/instagram

Anwar Hadid's sibling claimed his ex-girlfriend Nicola Peltz has 'been trying to be famous for a decade.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 22 2026, Published 11:10 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

More people are weighing in on Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's explosive feud with his famous family.

After Beckham dragged his brood and accused them of "controlling" him and being "disrespectful" to Peltz, Alana Hadid — the sister of the actress' ex Anwar Hadid — chimed in to give her two cents.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicola Peltz Has Always Wanted Fame, Reveals Alana Hadid

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Anwar Hadid's sister Alana claimed his ex-girlfriend Nicola Peltz has always wanted to be famous.
Source: @lanzybear/instagram;@anwarhadid/instagram

Anwar Hadid's sister Alana claimed his ex-girlfriend Nicola Peltz has always wanted to be famous.

Alana's remarks came after photographer Eli Rezkallah commented on a post, "Ending an eight paragraph rant about his family's dirty laundry with 'all we want is privacy' is all I need to know."

Alana — who's also the sister of Gigi and Bella Hadid — replied, "Right and that girl doesn't want privacy she's been trying to be famous for a decade."

Anwar and Nicola dated for around one and a half years before splitting up in 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

Brooklyn Beckham Doesn't Want to Mend Ties With His Family

Photo of Brooklyn Beckham said his family has always been 'disrespectful' to his spouse, Nicola Peltz.
Source: mega

Brooklyn Beckham said his family has always been 'disrespectful' to his spouse, Nicola Peltz.

The photographer's post was referring to when Brooklyn went on a tirade via his Instagram Stories on Monday, January 19, to lash out about rumors regarding his tiff with parents Victoria and David Beckham.

The chef said he doesn't "want to reconcile" and clarified that his spouse isn't "controlling him" despite speculation.

He went on to accuse his family of being image-obsessed and even claimed they tried to ruin his and Nicola's 2022 wedding.

MORE ON:
Nicola Peltz

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Brooklyn Beckham Claims His Family Tried to Ruin His Wedding

Photo of Brooklyn Beckham accused his family of being 'controlling' and said he doesn't want to 'reconcile' with them.
Source: @brooklynpeltzbeckham/instagram

Brooklyn Beckham accused his family of being 'controlling' and said he doesn't want to 'reconcile' with them.

"My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress. Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife and our future children," he spilled. "They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since."

Photo of Brooklyn Beckham accused mom Victoria of 'humiliating' him at his 2022 wedding.
Source: mega

Brooklyn Beckham accused mom Victoria of 'humiliating' him at his 2022 wedding.

Brooklyn also shockingly slammed his mother for allegedly "hijacking" his first dance with his new bride, claiming "she danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone," leaving him "humiliated."

His brother Cruz Beckham appeared to laugh off the dancing claim, as he "liked" an Instagram post that poked fun at the Spice Girls alum's moves.

Neither David nor Victoria has commented on the drama directly, but when the soccer star was on the Tuesday, January 20, broadcast of CNBC's financial program Squawk Box, he talked about his kids' relationship with social media.

"I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media. For the good and for the bad," the retired athlete shared. "They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.