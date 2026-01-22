Brooklyn Beckham's Wife Nicola Peltz Has 'Been Trying to Be Famous for a Decade,' Gigi Hadid's Sister Claims as His Family Feud Rages On

Article continues below advertisement

More people are weighing in on Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's explosive feud with his famous family. After Beckham dragged his brood and accused them of "controlling" him and being "disrespectful" to Peltz, Alana Hadid — the sister of the actress' ex Anwar Hadid — chimed in to give her two cents.

Nicola Peltz Has Always Wanted Fame, Reveals Alana Hadid

Alana's remarks came after photographer Eli Rezkallah commented on a post, "Ending an eight paragraph rant about his family's dirty laundry with 'all we want is privacy' is all I need to know." Alana — who's also the sister of Gigi and Bella Hadid — replied, "Right and that girl doesn't want privacy she's been trying to be famous for a decade." Anwar and Nicola dated for around one and a half years before splitting up in 2018.

Brooklyn Beckham Doesn't Want to Mend Ties With His Family

The photographer's post was referring to when Brooklyn went on a tirade via his Instagram Stories on Monday, January 19, to lash out about rumors regarding his tiff with parents Victoria and David Beckham. The chef said he doesn't "want to reconcile" and clarified that his spouse isn't "controlling him" despite speculation. He went on to accuse his family of being image-obsessed and even claimed they tried to ruin his and Nicola's 2022 wedding.

Brooklyn Beckham Claims His Family Tried to Ruin His Wedding

"My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress. Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife and our future children," he spilled. "They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since."