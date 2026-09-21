'Devastated' Brooklyn Beckham and Wife Nicola Peltz Mourn 'Kind' Presley Gerber in Touching Tributes After His Tragic Death: 'We're Heartbroken'

Article continues below advertisement

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are mourning Presley Gerber. The couple offered tributes to the model the day after he passed away at age 27 on Sunday, September 20, while staying at a rehabilitation facility in Los Angeles, Calif. The son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber is believed to have suffered a suspected overdose and cardiac arrest after more than a decade of struggling with addiction and mental health issues.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz posted tributes on social media.

"I am so heartbroken," Brooklyn said over a picture of himself grinning with Presley. "Presley, you were the kindest and we are going to miss you so much." "We love you," he added.

Article continues below advertisement

'Truly Devastated'

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber's death was announced by his family.

Nicola mourned the loss in a similar message on her Instagram Story, using a photo of what appeared to be Presley walking through a grassy parking lot toward palm trees and mountains, accompanied by two friends. "I am truly devastated," the actress wrote over the photo. "Presley was pure light in this world. He had the kindest heart. I feel so lucky to have had him in my life." "I will never forget his kindness and how he always showed up for his friends," she concluded. "My deepest condolences go out to his family. We miss you and we love you so much, Presley. We're heartbroken."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Decade-Long Struggle'

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber's sister, Kaia, opened up about his struggles.

Presley's death was confirmed by his loved ones, who released a statement asking for "privacy during this very difficult and painful time." His younger sister, Kaia, 25, made a rare comment about her brother's "decade-long struggle with addiction" just a month before he tragically passed away. “When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone,” she told Vogue. “I think that’s also why I started to self-​identify as the easy one and never wanted to ask for help. Because it felt like too much to have two children who were needing.” Presley was transparent about his struggles while he was in the public eye, something both his sister and his parents commended him for.

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber was open about his mental health.