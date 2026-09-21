'Devastated' Brooklyn Beckham and Wife Nicola Peltz Mourn 'Kind' Presley Gerber in Touching Tributes After His Tragic Death: 'We're Heartbroken'
Sept. 21 2026, Updated 3:47 p.m. ET
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are mourning Presley Gerber.
The couple offered tributes to the model the day after he passed away at age 27 on Sunday, September 20, while staying at a rehabilitation facility in Los Angeles, Calif.
The son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber is believed to have suffered a suspected overdose and cardiac arrest after more than a decade of struggling with addiction and mental health issues.
"I am so heartbroken," Brooklyn said over a picture of himself grinning with Presley. "Presley, you were the kindest and we are going to miss you so much."
"We love you," he added.
'Truly Devastated'
Nicola mourned the loss in a similar message on her Instagram Story, using a photo of what appeared to be Presley walking through a grassy parking lot toward palm trees and mountains, accompanied by two friends.
"I am truly devastated," the actress wrote over the photo. "Presley was pure light in this world. He had the kindest heart. I feel so lucky to have had him in my life."
"I will never forget his kindness and how he always showed up for his friends," she concluded. "My deepest condolences go out to his family. We miss you and we love you so much, Presley. We're heartbroken."
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'Decade-Long Struggle'
Presley's death was confirmed by his loved ones, who released a statement asking for "privacy during this very difficult and painful time."
His younger sister, Kaia, 25, made a rare comment about her brother's "decade-long struggle with addiction" just a month before he tragically passed away.
“When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone,” she told Vogue. “I think that’s also why I started to self-identify as the easy one and never wanted to ask for help. Because it felt like too much to have two children who were needing.”
Presley was transparent about his struggles while he was in the public eye, something both his sister and his parents commended him for.
"My parents, for most of our lives, were very, very private and didn’t share anything — and now we have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says, ‘I’m gonna be very human for everyone,’" Kaia gushed at the time. "There’s only so much you can hide from the world. And trying to put a lid on something just makes the person feel like you’re ashamed of them."
Just six months before he passed away, Presley revealed he had undergone Ibogaine treatment in Mexico to aid with withdrawal symptoms and reset brain pathways.
"My mantras were love yourself and it's gotta be the last time for this reason," he posted on Instagram of the treatment. "Letting go of control didn’t come easy, but I trusted there was something bigger than me guiding it. I knew why I was there. I faced what I had been running from, and somewhere in all of it, I started finding my way back to myself."