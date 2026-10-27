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Brooklyn Beckham Gushes He's 'So Lucky' to Have Elton John as Godparent Amid Family Feud

split image of Elton John, Brooklyn Beckham, and Nicola Peltz
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham shared a sweet tribute to godparents Elton John and David Furnish.

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Oct. 27 2026, Published 1:55 p.m. ET

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Brooklyn Beckham is showing love to his godparents while his relationship with his famous family remains strained.

The 27-year-old model shared a series of photos from a weekend in Venice with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, as they celebrated David Furnish's birthday.

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Brooklyn Beckham Shares Sweet Message to Godparents

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image of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham enjoyed a Venetian getaway while celebrating David Furnish's birthday.
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham enjoyed a Venetian getaway while celebrating David Furnish's birthday.

Brooklyn posted pictures from the couple's Venetian getaway on Instagram, including moments from the birthday celebrations for David, Elton John's husband.

"What a unforgettable weekend celebrating you [@davidfurnish] x I am so lucky to have you both as my god parents. thank you so so much for having us [@airellesvenice] x I love you so so much xx," he wrote.

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Source: @BROOKLYNPELTZBECKHAM/INSTAGRAM

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham posed for photos in Venice.

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Beckham Family Rift Continues

image of Brooklyn Beckham skipped Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week show with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham amid their ongoing family drama.
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham skipped Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week show with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham amid their ongoing family drama.

The affectionate tribute comes amid Brooklyn's ongoing estrangement from his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

The couple recently attended Paris Fashion Week together but skipped Victoria's Spring/Summer 2027 runway show on Friday, October 2.

Instead, they made appearances at other events during their trip, including the Balenciaga and Messika shows, before celebrating Nicola's brother Bradley Peltz's birthday.

Brooklyn was the only one of David and Victoria's four children absent from his mother's fashion show.

Following the event, David publicly praised his wife, writing, "We are so proud of you. Well done, we couldn't be prouder."

Victoria also shared a family photo from the evening.

"To my friends and family, I feel so blessed to have you all by my side," she wrote.

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Brooklyn Beckham Insists He's Making His Own Decisions

image of Brooklyn Beckham insisted he's 'not being controlled' in a January statement.
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham insisted he's 'not being controlled' in a January statement.

In January, Brooklyn issued a statement addressing the breakdown of his relationship with his family.

He accused his parents of trying to control the public narrative surrounding him and Nicola, while rejecting suggestions that his wife was influencing his decisions.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family," he declared. "I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham Mourn Presley Gerber

image of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham mourned Presley Gerber following the model's death at age 27.
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham mourned Presley Gerber following the model's death at age 27.

Brooklyn and Nicola have also been navigating a personal loss.

The couple paid tribute to Presley Gerber after the model died at 27 on September 20, while staying at a rehabilitation facility in Los Angeles.

Brooklyn shared a photo of himself smiling alongside Presley, writing, "I am so heartbroken. Presley, you were the kindest, and we are going to miss you so much. We love you."

Nicola also posted a statement, saying, "I am truly devastated. Presley was pure light in this world. He had the kindest heart. I feel so lucky to have had him in my life."

"I will never forget his kindness and how he always showed up for his friends. My deepest condolences go out to his family. We miss you, and we love you so much, Presley. We're heartbroken," she concluded.

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