Brooklyn Beckham Gushes He's 'So Lucky' to Have Elton John as Godparent Amid Family Feud

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Brooklyn Beckham is showing love to his godparents while his relationship with his famous family remains strained. The 27-year-old model shared a series of photos from a weekend in Venice with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, as they celebrated David Furnish's birthday.

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Brooklyn Beckham Shares Sweet Message to Godparents

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham enjoyed a Venetian getaway while celebrating David Furnish's birthday.

Brooklyn posted pictures from the couple's Venetian getaway on Instagram, including moments from the birthday celebrations for David, Elton John's husband. "What a unforgettable weekend celebrating you [@davidfurnish] x I am so lucky to have you both as my god parents. thank you so so much for having us [@airellesvenice] x I love you so so much xx," he wrote.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @BROOKLYNPELTZBECKHAM/INSTAGRAM Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham posed for photos in Venice.

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Beckham Family Rift Continues

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham skipped Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week show with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham amid their ongoing family drama.

The affectionate tribute comes amid Brooklyn's ongoing estrangement from his parents, David and Victoria Beckham. The couple recently attended Paris Fashion Week together but skipped Victoria's Spring/Summer 2027 runway show on Friday, October 2. Instead, they made appearances at other events during their trip, including the Balenciaga and Messika shows, before celebrating Nicola's brother Bradley Peltz's birthday. Brooklyn was the only one of David and Victoria's four children absent from his mother's fashion show. Following the event, David publicly praised his wife, writing, "We are so proud of you. Well done, we couldn't be prouder." Victoria also shared a family photo from the evening. "To my friends and family, I feel so blessed to have you all by my side," she wrote.

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Brooklyn Beckham Insists He's Making His Own Decisions

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham insisted he's 'not being controlled' in a January statement.

In January, Brooklyn issued a statement addressing the breakdown of his relationship with his family. He accused his parents of trying to control the public narrative surrounding him and Nicola, while rejecting suggestions that his wife was influencing his decisions. "I do not want to reconcile with my family," he declared. "I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham Mourn Presley Gerber

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham mourned Presley Gerber following the model's death at age 27.