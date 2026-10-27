Brooklyn Beckham Gushes He's 'So Lucky' to Have Elton John as Godparent Amid Family Feud
Oct. 27 2026, Published 1:55 p.m. ET
Brooklyn Beckham is showing love to his godparents while his relationship with his famous family remains strained.
The 27-year-old model shared a series of photos from a weekend in Venice with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, as they celebrated David Furnish's birthday.
Brooklyn Beckham Shares Sweet Message to Godparents
Brooklyn posted pictures from the couple's Venetian getaway on Instagram, including moments from the birthday celebrations for David, Elton John's husband.
"What a unforgettable weekend celebrating you [@davidfurnish] x I am so lucky to have you both as my god parents. thank you so so much for having us [@airellesvenice] x I love you so so much xx," he wrote.
Beckham Family Rift Continues
The affectionate tribute comes amid Brooklyn's ongoing estrangement from his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.
The couple recently attended Paris Fashion Week together but skipped Victoria's Spring/Summer 2027 runway show on Friday, October 2.
Instead, they made appearances at other events during their trip, including the Balenciaga and Messika shows, before celebrating Nicola's brother Bradley Peltz's birthday.
Brooklyn was the only one of David and Victoria's four children absent from his mother's fashion show.
Following the event, David publicly praised his wife, writing, "We are so proud of you. Well done, we couldn't be prouder."
Victoria also shared a family photo from the evening.
"To my friends and family, I feel so blessed to have you all by my side," she wrote.
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Brooklyn Beckham Insists He's Making His Own Decisions
In January, Brooklyn issued a statement addressing the breakdown of his relationship with his family.
He accused his parents of trying to control the public narrative surrounding him and Nicola, while rejecting suggestions that his wife was influencing his decisions.
"I do not want to reconcile with my family," he declared. "I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham Mourn Presley Gerber
Brooklyn and Nicola have also been navigating a personal loss.
The couple paid tribute to Presley Gerber after the model died at 27 on September 20, while staying at a rehabilitation facility in Los Angeles.
Brooklyn shared a photo of himself smiling alongside Presley, writing, "I am so heartbroken. Presley, you were the kindest, and we are going to miss you so much. We love you."
Nicola also posted a statement, saying, "I am truly devastated. Presley was pure light in this world. He had the kindest heart. I feel so lucky to have had him in my life."
"I will never forget his kindness and how he always showed up for his friends. My deepest condolences go out to his family. We miss you, and we love you so much, Presley. We're heartbroken," she concluded.