Victoria Beckham Shockingly Rejects the Thought of Becoming a Grandmother: 'It's Not Happening Just Yet'
Victoria Beckham is in no rush for grandkids!
The 49-year-old former Spice Girls singer is mom to Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12, all of whom she shares with husband David Beckham. Despite her oldest marrying Nicola Peltz in 2022, Posh replied with shock when she was asked if she's “excited” to become a grandmother on Friday, February 16.
“What?! Woo. Hang on. I don’t think it’s happening just yet, unless you guys know something that I don’t, it’s not happening just yet,” she replied while appearing stunned.
Though she has not thought too much about having grandkids running around, she has put some though into what they might call her, referencing a conversation she had with Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour.
“The last time I was with Anna, I was like, ‘Anna, what do your grandchildren call you?’ And she said to me, ‘Anna.’ And I was like, well that is very elegant, so maybe I’ll take that route,” Victoria shared. “But it’s not happening just yet. But, you know, hopefully one day if I am blessed, then that would be wonderful. But we’re not there just yet!”
Although Victoria may not be ready for little ones, Brooklyn previously confessed his desire for 10 kids with his wife Nicola.
“I’ve always wanted to be a young dad,” he told Entertainment Tonight months after their wedding. “I would love to have a family soon, but whenever my wife is ready.”
Elsewhere in the recent interview, Victoria gushed over being mother-in-law to Nicola, whom she was rumored to be feuding with.
“Nicola is wonderful and I think that she’s so talented. She’s so passionate about what she does,” the pop star noted. “And her and Brooklyn make each other super happy, and that is wonderful to see.”
“As a mother,” she said, “All you want is your you kids to be happy, right? And that’s everything.”
Nicola recently reciprocated the appreciation for Victoria while promoting her new film Lola, which she directed, wrote and starred in.
"I love her, and she’s such an incredible, successful woman. How lucky am I that I get to ask her for advice? I’m blessed!" the 29-year-old expressed.
During the sit-down, Nicola — whose dad is American billionaire Nelson Peltz — also spoke about the haters coming after her on social media.
"I get a lot of mean comments on my Instagram that, unfortunately, I do read, and they always comment, 'She doesn’t work,'" Nicola noted. "And that’s fair, and I don’t blame them for saying that because it’s not like I’m posting my Lola experience every step of the way. But I really have been working on Lola for six years. It’s such a massively long process."
Vogue interviewed Victoria.