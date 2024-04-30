Brooklyn Beckham's Cooking Skills Trolled Again as Haters Suggest He Gets a 'Job at McDonald's': Watch
Nothing will stop Brooklyn Beckham from cheffing it up in the kitchen!
On Monday, April 29, the eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham was savagely trolled by social media users after he shared an Instagram video of himself cooking.
The 25-year-old dressed in casual couture to show fans his latest recipe tutorial, as he sported a white vest, gold necklace, rings and repped his dad's Inter Miami soccer team on a baseball cap.
"Today I'm making a Flying Dutchman with Chosen Foods," Brooklyn explained to fans as all of the necessary ingredients to make a bun-less burger and homemade french fries were laid out in front of him.
To begin, Brooklyn placed the meat in a bowl before starting to slice potatoes and chop up "two similar sized" onions.
He proceeded to fry the potato slices in "100% avocado oil" and then threw the meat onto a grill.
For the next step in the simple recipe, Brooklyn pressed down on the meat to create a smashed burger patty, added cheese and drizzled some oil onto the onion slices also being cooked on the grill.
He finished off the video by taste-testing a variety of sauces from the avocado-based food brand.
While the no-bun burger and homemade fries looked quite delicious, Brooklyn received hate in the comments section of his post for recording himself cooking such a basic recipe.
"He could get a job at McDonald’s 😂," one internet troll joked, as another noted, "you just made burger and chips😂😂😂😂😂."
Nonetheless, fans of Brooklyn jumped to his defense, with one admirer declaring, "I can’t believe how much hate this guy gets, he’s just living his life, scroll past if you don’t like it!" and another adding, "I enjoy watching his cooking videos, such a nice young fella 😁."
After being mocked, David also chimed in to positively reinforce his son's cooking hobby, as he re-shared the video to his Instagram Story alongside the caption, "my boy just loves to cook 🤍. Just like his dad 💚."
Brooklyn addressed online criticism he's received for his cooking skills during an interview published in October of last year, admitting he's aware he is "not a professional at all" and is "just starting out" as a beginner in the kitchen after always admiring his dad's love for making food and finally finding time for the hobby during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"To be honest, I'm used to the hate," he told Insider at the time. "It doesn't really bother me. Cooking makes me happy. I have more important things to worry about than people saying a little bit of rubbish about me."
"My message to them is to keep writing whatever they want to write. There are always going to be people out there who try and pull you down," Brooklyn continued.
He concluded: "I'm doing my thing and working my bum off. So they can keep writing what they want, but it's not going to bother me. I'm just going to keep doing my thing."