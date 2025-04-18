or
Brooks Nader Puts Her Chest on Full Display in See-Through Top After Splitting From Gleb Savchenko: Photo

Photo of Brooks Nader
Source: mega

Newly single Brooks Nader exposed her chest in a recent social media post.

By:

April 18 2025, Published 1:22 p.m. ET

Brooks Nader has no problem flaunting her figure.

On Thursday, April 17, the model — who recently broke up with Gleb Savchenko due to cheating accusations — posted to her Instagram Story to show the dancer what he's missing.

brooks nader chest display see through top split gleb savchenko photo
Source: mega

Brooks Nader showed off her body in a few sultry social media posts.

In the selfie, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star rocked a sheer green top that put her chest on full display.

The halter-style shirt, which wrapped around her neck, was tucked into a dark green alligator skin skirt by Tom Ford.

That same day, the bombshell tried on a strapless corset top by Schiaparelli as well as a long beige trench coat while meeting with designer Zac Posen.

brooks nader chest display see through top split gleb savchenko photo
Source: @brooksnader/instagram

The model exposed her chest in a sheer green top.

Sharing risqué shots on social media is nothing new for Nader, who has been working and spending time with her loved ones after Savchenko's alleged infidelity.

The couple has a long history together, first sparking dating rumors in September 2024 when they were seen kissing backstage at Dancing With the Stars.

MORE ON:
Brooks Nader

However, Nader brushed off the gossip, telling a reporter at the time: "I kiss everyone I know. All my friends. I love to kiss, so, like, don’t take it to heart. Don’t take offense. It’s just a peck."

Nonetheless, it appeared the two had a romantic relationship until October, when it was claimed that the professional dancer, 41, ended things. The headlines prompted Nader to make a TikTok that hinted they were never dating exclusively in the first place, captioning a post, "When he's breaking up with me but I never knew we were dating."

brooks nader chest display see through top split gleb savchenko photo
Source: @brooksnader/instagram

Nader is currently single after dumping 'DWTS' partner Gleb Savchenko earlier this month.

At some point, the DWTS partners got back together, and they event spent Thanksgiving side by side.

Things then went south earlier this month, with Nader's sister Grace Ann Nader confirming there was "hard evidence" Gleb was unfaithful.

The dad-of-two responded to the breakup news by telling Us Weekly he "was surprised to learn through an article published today … that Brooks has ended our relationship."

brooks nader chest display see through top split gleb savchenko photo
Source: mega

Nader's sister claimed they saw 'hard evidence' that the dancer cheated.

"The last communication I received from her was a text on April 6, asking to speak," he explained. "I called her today in response, but she has not replied."

"The last time I saw Brooks was when I traveled to New York to support her and film an episode of her reality show on March 31 and April 1," Gleb continued. "And she was sad to see me leave, but I had to return to DWTS to finish my four month tour at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood."

The dancer admitted he doesn't "have all the answers" as to why things ended but said he wishes Brooks "the best."

