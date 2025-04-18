Brooks Nader Puts Her Chest on Full Display in See-Through Top After Splitting From Gleb Savchenko: Photo

In the selfie, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star rocked a sheer green top that put her chest on full display.

The halter-style shirt, which wrapped around her neck, was tucked into a dark green alligator skin skirt by Tom Ford.

That same day, the bombshell tried on a strapless corset top by Schiaparelli as well as a long beige trench coat while meeting with designer Zac Posen.