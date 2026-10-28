Brooks Nader Accentuates Her Assets in Stunning See-Through Lace Dress: Photo
Oct. 28 2026, Published 10:34 a.m. ET
Brooks Nader teased fans in her fall-ready photo dump!
The Sports Illustrated model took to her Instagram on Tuesday, October 27, to share a series of snapshots that gave her followers a glimpse into what she's been up to.
In one particularly steamy photo, Nader went braless in a stunning see-through lace dress, leaving little to the imagination as she showed off her assets in the daring look.
The Baywatch star paired the full black lace Yves Saint Laurent ensemble with black sunglasses and left her blonde hair down while she appeared to pose from inside a dressing room.
Throughout the rest of the carousel, Nader shared more sizzling solo shots, spent time in Europe and showed off her festive decorating style.
The Comments Section
"Fallin for you 🍁 🍂," she captioned the upload.
"Wow, you always look SO stunning!" gushed one person, before adding, "I’m obsessed with how you style everything!"
Another called the 29-year-old "THATTT GIRL."
"Brooks 🔥🔥🔥🔥 sooo perfect," commented a third, as a fourth wrote, "I’m obsessed with you ❤️."
A fifth fan chimed in, "Queen you're looking flawless and yes I’m fallin for you too."
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Brooks Nader Is Starring in Fox's Upcoming 'Baywatch' Reboot
The Louisiana native will next be seen in Fox's reboot of Baywatch, which is set to hit TV screens on January 6.
She will be appearing alongside Jessica Belkin, Livvy Dunne, Noah Beck, Shay Mitchell, Stephen Amell, Thaddeus LaGrone and Hassie Harrison. The series was filmed at Los Angeles' Venice Beach and wrapped up production at the beginning of August.
The Love Thy Nader personality will star in the 12-episode series as Selene, the "sharp-tongued captain of the Zuma Beach lifeguards."
"While she is excellent at her job, she and Baywatch Captain Hobie Buchannon (played by Amell) have a very different approach to saving lives that is a constant source of friction," according to her character's description.
'Out-of-Body Experience'
Nader confessed in an April interview that putting on the red bathing suit for the first time was truly an "out-of-body experience" that "even the wardrobe people" were crying over.
"They were like, 'This is so big and this is so exciting.' And I feel like the energy with the cast and the crew and everybody involved is just spectacular and everyone's so excited to see it all come to life. I think everyone's going to love the show and everyone's working really hard. So it's exciting," she added.