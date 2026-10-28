Brooks Nader Accentuates Her Assets in Stunning See-Through Lace Dress: Photo

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Brooks Nader teased fans in her fall-ready photo dump! The Sports Illustrated model took to her Instagram on Tuesday, October 27, to share a series of snapshots that gave her followers a glimpse into what she's been up to.

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Source: @BROOKSNADER/INSTAGRAM Brooks Nader flaunted her assets in the YSL ensemble.

In one particularly steamy photo, Nader went braless in a stunning see-through lace dress, leaving little to the imagination as she showed off her assets in the daring look. The Baywatch star paired the full black lace Yves Saint Laurent ensemble with black sunglasses and left her blonde hair down while she appeared to pose from inside a dressing room. Throughout the rest of the carousel, Nader shared more sizzling solo shots, spent time in Europe and showed off her festive decorating style.

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The Comments Section

Source: @BROOKSNADER/INSTAGRAM Brooks Nader's fans were obsessed with her recent photo dump.

"Fallin for you 🍁 🍂," she captioned the upload. "Wow, you always look SO stunning!" gushed one person, before adding, "I’m obsessed with how you style everything!" Another called the 29-year-old "THATTT GIRL." "Brooks 🔥🔥🔥🔥 sooo perfect," commented a third, as a fourth wrote, "I’m obsessed with you ❤️." A fifth fan chimed in, "Queen you're looking flawless and yes I’m fallin for you too."

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Brooks Nader Is Starring in Fox's Upcoming 'Baywatch' Reboot

Source: @BROOKSNADER/INSTAGRAM The 'Baywatch' reboot will air on January 6.

'Out-of-Body Experience'

Source: @BROOKSNADER/INSTAGRAM Brooks Nader is 'excited' for people to see the show.