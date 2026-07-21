Brooks Nader Declares 'Britney Spears Forever' as She Dances to 'Toxic' in Tight Top While Filming for Reality Show: Watch

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Brooks Nader is channeling her inner Britney Spears. On Tuesday, July 21, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to her Instagram story to share a video of herself on set dancing to Spears' hit song "Toxic."

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Source: @brooksnader/instagram Brooks Nader was joined by her sisters for another video.

Writing on the video, "@britneyspears forever," Nader was seen wearing low-rise dark-wash flared jeans and a tight black top that showed off her cleavage, while her long blonde hair blew in the wind as she stood in front of a green screen. Throughout the rest of her story, Nader is joined by her sisters Sarah Jane, Grace Ann, and Mary Holland as they pose together for a video.

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'Love Thy Nader' Season 2

Source: MEGA The reality TV show follows the sister's lives as the 'chase their dreams' in New York City.

The Nader sisters appeared to be shooting promo content for Season 2 of the hit reality TV show, Love Thy Nader, giving fans a sneak peek with a photo of a clapperboard reading "Love Thy Nader S2." Per the show's description on Hulu, "Model Brooks Nader leads four Louisiana sisters as they chase their dreams in New York City's Soho, balancing sisterhood and fashion careers far from their bayou roots."

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Source: MEGA Brooks Nader said she felt 'completely' herself while filming the first season.

The close-knit sisters, who are all in their 20s, do not hold back when the cameras are rolling. The show has been compared to the early season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, with many fans anticipating its return. “The second the camera started rolling, it was like nobody was even there. I was just completely raw and myself. And I feel like in this age of Instagram, and me coming from a modeling background, I think that this was a great outlet to show personality and raw and realness and be authentic," Brooks told The Hollywood Reporter about her experience filming the first season.

What Is Up With Britney Spears?

Source: MEGA Britney Spears has had fans concerned over her erratic behavior recently.