Brooks Nader Declares 'Britney Spears Forever' as She Dances to 'Toxic' in Tight Top While Filming for Reality Show: Watch
July 21 2026, Updated 2:21 p.m. ET
Brooks Nader is channeling her inner Britney Spears.
On Tuesday, July 21, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to her Instagram story to share a video of herself on set dancing to Spears' hit song "Toxic."
Writing on the video, "@britneyspears forever," Nader was seen wearing low-rise dark-wash flared jeans and a tight black top that showed off her cleavage, while her long blonde hair blew in the wind as she stood in front of a green screen.
Throughout the rest of her story, Nader is joined by her sisters Sarah Jane, Grace Ann, and Mary Holland as they pose together for a video.
'Love Thy Nader' Season 2
The Nader sisters appeared to be shooting promo content for Season 2 of the hit reality TV show, Love Thy Nader, giving fans a sneak peek with a photo of a clapperboard reading "Love Thy Nader S2."
Per the show's description on Hulu, "Model Brooks Nader leads four Louisiana sisters as they chase their dreams in New York City's Soho, balancing sisterhood and fashion careers far from their bayou roots."
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The close-knit sisters, who are all in their 20s, do not hold back when the cameras are rolling. The show has been compared to the early season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, with many fans anticipating its return.
“The second the camera started rolling, it was like nobody was even there. I was just completely raw and myself. And I feel like in this age of Instagram, and me coming from a modeling background, I think that this was a great outlet to show personality and raw and realness and be authentic," Brooks told The Hollywood Reporter about her experience filming the first season.
What Is Up With Britney Spears?
Brooks' outspoken support of Britney comes amid recent headlines about the pop star's worrisome behavior.
After getting arrested and charged with a DUI in March, which was resolved in May when she pleaded guilty to a lesser reckless driving charge that landed her 12 months' probation and a driving restriction, she posted a cryptic message to her Instagram on July 15 about hopefully introducing "someone unbelievably beautiful."
The post reignited concerns about Britney's wellbeing given the rambling poetic style of her caption.
"If you’re lucky I have someone unbelievably beautiful I want to introduce you to… hopefully🤞 this year 🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️ and if not the most beautiful things will never be seen!!!!! Come what may… oh so near but the feet I feel lived too much in fear so the soil of ground that silence suspends is where I’m found yet there begin!!!! It’s in the silence!!!!!!," she wrote as fans speculated about a possible grandchild or even another baby of her own.