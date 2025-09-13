NEWS Brooks Nader Dated Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner During U.S. Open Source: Mega Brooks Nader was linked to Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner during the U.S. Open, a source claimed. OK! Staff Sept. 13 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Brooks Nader found herself playing doubles after being liked to not just one, but two of tennis’ hottest stars! According to a report, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model dated both Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner during the 2025 U.S. Open.

Source: Mega Grace Ann Nader teased Brooks had a ‘roster’ of suitors during the competition.

Nader, 28, found herself linked to both men's finalists. The revelation first came to light on SiriusXM's Page Six Radio, where her sister Grace Ann Nader shared that Brooks had a "little roster" of suitors during the competition. Grace Ann described her sister's romantic life, saying she was seeing men from "every field and court" — but made it clear they weren't the "NBA kind." She even cheekily hinted at Sinner's name by saying it "rhymes with winner," clearly referencing the Italian star.

Source: Mega Brooks Nader was spotted courtside at Carlos Alcaraz's August 31 match.

Tennis fans were all ears when the news hit the airwaves, and when late-night host Jimmy Kimmel directly asked Brooks about her relationship with Jannik, she playfully responded, "Is this, like, an interrogation? I'm so scared right now," before coyly adding, "You're close… you're warm." Brooks was spotted courtside at Carlos' match against Arthur Rinderknech on August 31. Carlos, 22, went on to win the tournament, defeating Jannik in the finals on September 7.

Source: Mega Brooks Nader has yet to comment on the dating rumors.

In a surprising twist, Grace Ann later told E! that dating is "such a loose term," but confirmed Brooks is involved with "the man of the hour," suggesting Jannik is still in the running. Brooks' love life has seen quite the action lately. Before this whirlwind, she was linked to Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko, but they split in April after an on-again, off-again romance that lasted eight months.

Their split came after seven months when Brooks learned of Gleb's alleged infidelity. Looking back at this on her reality show, Love Thy Nader, she remarked how challenging it was to witness their relationship's demise unfold on camera. "I was acting like a different person when I was in that relationship, which is a bad sign," she noted. "I need to trust my next partner because I don't want to live that again."

Source: MEGA Brooks Nader previously dated Gleb Savchenko.