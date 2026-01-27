Brooks Nader Dismisses Ben Affleck Dating Rumors: 'Haven't Met Him'

Article continues below advertisement

Brooks Nader has officially dismissed rumors regarding a romantic relationship with Ben Affleck. On Saturday, January 24, Deuxmoi shared a post on Instagram that claimed Nader and Affleck were “hooking up.”

Brooks Nader dismissed rumors linking her to Ben Affleck.

In response to the rumors, Nader commented, “Haven’t met him in my life,” directly addressing the speculation surrounding the 53-year-old actor. This confirmation aims to clarify her current relationship status and put the gossip to rest.

The 28-year-old model, known for her role in Love Thy Nader, was recently involved in a complex relationship with her Dancing With the Stars partner, Gleb Savchenko. The two had an on-again, off-again romance, culminating in a split in April 2025. They first met during Season 33 of the competition series, where their chemistry sparked dating rumors. Despite the speculation, Nader denied any romantic involvement with Savchenko during an interview with Page Six. However, the couple was seen sharing kisses both backstage and publicly, leading to confusion among fans.

Their relationship took a turn when they got matching tattoos before being eliminated from the show on October 15, 2024. Following their breakup, Savchenko expressed his surprise at how things unfolded. “I was surprised to learn through article(s) published today … that Brooks has ended our relationship,” he stated. He revealed that the last communication he received from Nader was a text asking to speak, but she did not respond to his call.

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko had a complicated relationship before they split.