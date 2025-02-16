Brooks Nader, 29, Goes Topless in Mexico as She Shows Off Bikini Body by the Ocean: Photos
Brooks Nader is stripping down in Mexico!
On Saturday, February 15, the brunette beauty, 29, was caught going topless while wearing a bright orange bikini bottom on vacation.
In the images of the star at the beach in Los Cabos, Mexico, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model showed off her fit figure while accompanied by some pals by the crystal blue ocean.
The Dancing With the Stars alum accessorized her revealing look with sunglasses and a hat.
Nader also shared some sultry photos of herself in a black bikini on her Instagram Story.
One snap showed the bombshell shielding her face from the sun with her hand while displaying her ample cleavage.
“Sometimes you have to go to rogue and peace to Mexico,” she penned alongside the stunning still.
In another post, she flaunted her toned abs while tilting the camera to her physique in the tiny swimsuit.
“@sarahjanenader and I made a last min decision to come to Mexico and @cldstyle @infinitycre8tive @thealist.us saved the day with the summer clothing (or lack thereof),” she wrote with white heart emojis.
The influencer also gave followers a glimpse into her day by the water, by sharing a picture of her lunch, which included tortilla chips, guacamole, salsa and wraps. In another upload, she displayed the amazing ocean view from her bedroom at the resort.
While it is unclear who joined Nader, it appears her boyfriend, Gleb Savchenko, was not included in the getaway.
The TV personality’s trip came after she and Savchenko had a PDA packed night at the Season 3 premiere of The White Lotus.
On Monday, February 10, the celeb wore a low-cut white silky dress while walking the red carpet at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, Calif. The gorgeous ensemble perfectly hugged Nader’s curves and her chest poked through the thin fabric.
Nader accessorized the outfit with a diamond choker, earrings, rings and a bracelet. She wore her hair in a voluminous blowout and had on a bronzed makeup look.
In photos from the night, she cozied up to her man — whom she started dating during Week 1 of DWTS in September 2024.
The pair’s romance has been on-again off-again ever since, however, they looked very much together at the premiere.
The professional dancer wore a long-sleeved black turtleneck and dark-wash pants as he joined Nader at the event. The couple had an intimate moment for the camera, and in one shot, Nader had her hand resting on her man’s waist.