Single Brooks Nader Nearly Pops Out of Her Towel After Gleb Savchenko Split: Hot Photo
Brooks Nader is living it up after calling it quits with Gleb Savchenko.
Just days after news of their split made headlines, the Dancing With the Stars alum hopped on her Instagram Stories to give fans a peek into her post-breakup glow-up.
In one snap, Nader was seen in full self-care mode at Seva Skin in NYC, glowing with fresh skin, rocking a soft white headband as she nearly popped out of her cozy cream towel.
“GLOW sesh,” she captioned the photo.
In the second photo, she turned heads poolside in a sultry look that screamed vacation vibes.
Brooks wore a teeny cream string bikini top with a shimmery mauve mini skirt. Her tousled waves, golden tan and beachy glam gave off major main character energy.
Nader posed next to a friend, who sported a tiger-print bikini and cowboy hat. t
While the breakup shocked fans, it apparently blindsided Savchenko, too.
“I was surprised to learn through article(s) published today … that Brooks has ended our relationship,” he told Page Six on April 7. “The last communication I received from her was a text on April 6, asking to speak. I called her today in response, but she has not replied.”
Savchenko — who's been on the road with the Dancing With the Stars: Live 2025 tour — also said he made a cameo on the star's upcoming reality show, which she's filming with her three sisters: Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane.
“She was sad to see me leave, but I had to return to DWTS to finish my four-month tour at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood,” he shared. “I am still processing everything, and while I don’t have all the answers, I wish Brooks the best moving forward.”
He added that their last time together was “on March 31 and April 1” in New York, where he came out to support her latest business ventures.
A source told People that Brooks, 28, “suspected that the pro dancer, 41, had cheated on her and called things off over the weekend.”
She even shared a TikTok reel where she lip-synced, “If you go away for a few days and he’s not f------ strong enough in his own mind to keep his d--- in his f----- pants, well then he can f--- off anyway.”
But Gleb was quick to shut the rumors down, telling Page Six that any cheating claims are completely false.
The two first sparked romance rumors during their time on Dancing With the Stars in 2024. They were spotted kissing backstage, posting flirty TikToks and even getting matching tattoos.
“This is my first ever tattoo and ever,” Brooks told E! News, adding that she was having “a little bit of a rough day, so we just decided to take a shot and get a tattoo.”
“I have no tattoos. We got something that's special to the both of us, and we're not sharing what it is. But maybe we will. We'll call you first when we tell,” she continued. “I said I would never do it with a tattoo. I promised myself this, but I'm changing so much in my life and I figured like, why would I not get one? And also, Gleb is very convincing.”