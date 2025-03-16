What Is Brooks Nader's Net Worth? How the 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Model Made Her Millions
Brooks Nader has used her good looks and fun-loving personality to make millions!
According to a report, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 29, is worth $2 million.
The brunette beauty began her career after graduating from Tulane University and moving to New York City in 2016. From there, the star started focusing on her modeling career and got her big break after attending Swim Search's open casting call to be photographed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
In 2019, Nader graced the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit after beating 10,000 applicants. The bombshell has since been featured in shoots alongside celebrities like Megan Fox, Martha Stewart and Kim Petras. Nader has also walked tons of fashion shows at Miami Swim Week.
On top of her successful modeling career, Nader made cash through her participation in Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars. The reality TV personality was partnered with Gleb Savchenko, 41, whom she is now dating.
Dancing With the Stars contestants are estimated to make a minimum salary of about $125,000.
In addition to reality TV and modeling, Nader has two successful business, including her jewelry collection Electric Picks and her interior design brand Home by BN.
Nader has made even more dough through influencing her 1.6 million Instagram followers. Though it is unclear how much she makes from brand deals, the entrepreneur has cultivated active engagement on her page.
The Louisiana native also dabbled in acting, as she had a minor role in the 2018 action film Backtrace, which starred Sylvester Stallone and Ryan Guzman.
As for property investment, Nader does not own her rental home in Bel Air, California — though the pad is still luxe, featuring four bedrooms, a walk-in closet, an open-concept kitchen, a gym, an infinity pool and an ocean view.
As OK! previously reported, the loaded star loves to show off her killer body to her many fans.
Most recently, on Thursday, March 13, Nader put her chest on display in a risqué sheer top. In the image, which she posted to her Instagram Story, Nader posed alongside makeup artist Patrick Ta and celebrity PR guru Simon Huck.
The bodysuit Nader wore was high-necked, though her bare bust was still in full view. She accompanied the jaw-dropping top with a pair of black slacks and chunky gold jewelry.
The look was very similar to one the fashionista wore while attending Paris Fashion Week events.
