Brooks Nader Flaunts Her Curves in Sheer Thong Bodysuit: See the Nearly Naked Look
Brooks Nader left little to the imagination when she went out for dinner in France on the night of Thursday, March 6.
Before leaving her Paris hotel, the model took a few sultry snaps of her outfit, which consisted of completely see-through attire.
In one Instagram Story post, the star donned a brown sheer bodysuit that exposed her chest and wrapped around her neck. The piece also featured a thong behind, which she showed off via a lace burgundy midi skirt.
The Dancing With the Stars alum, 29, accessorized with big metallic earrings, a burgundy clutch and matching pointed-toe slingback heels.
She captioned one the selfies, "I love doing my own makeup," and another, "@ysl girlie forever."
Nader then put on a pair of sunglasses and posed on an armchair to showcase all angles of her hot look.
As OK! reported, this isn't the first see-through ensemble she wore while overseas for Paris Fashion Week, as she also rocked a lace top the day prior. The brunette bombshell called the city her "favorite" and shared a few scenic photos from her trip.
It seems like beau Gleb Savchenko, her former DWTS partner, wasn't along for the excursion, as he didn't appear in any of her social media uploads.
The duo's relationship first caught fans' attention when they were caught kissing backstage at DWTS — but at the time, she brushed off the incident as platonic.
"I kiss everyone I know," Nader claimed. "All my friends. I love to kiss, so, like, don’t take it to heart. Don’t take offense. It’s just a peck."
The two then played coy about their status, but in October 2024, multiple publications reported the dad-of-two, 41, broke things off.
However, the pair left fans confused after they packed on the PDA just weeks later in TikTok videos.
Savchenko went on to meet Nader's family, whom he even celebrated Thanksgiving with.
"Brooks and Gleb are going strong right now and exclusively dating," a source recently spilled to a news outlet. "They both have very busy lifestyles and that works for them."
The stars "bring out the best in each other" and "love each other's families," the insider gushed, referring to the daughters the professional dancer shares with ex Elena Samodanova. "They also love to playfully tease and taunt each other and keep life fun."
Savchenko and his estranged wife separated in 2020 after marrying in 2006.
Nader and advertising executive Billy Haire separated in 2022 after three years of marriage.